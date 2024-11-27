City of Sunderland College leaders are “extremely proud” of their latest Ofsted report in which inspectors were “moved to tears” at the life-changing work carried out by staff to give youngsters the best possible chance of reaching their potential.

The college was judged to be outstanding in all areas with inspectors highlighting how students and apprentices “achieve extremely well” thanks to the outstanding quality of education provision and the high expectations of staff.

Lead inspector Philippa Firth said: “Students and apprentices benefit from high-quality teaching. They swiftly develop substantial new knowledge, skills and behaviours, which prepares them very well for their next steps.

“Students and apprentices achieve extremely well. Students who have high needs complete work that is exceptionally demanding, and, as a result, they achieve the best possible outcomes.

“Young people are very ambitious for their future because of the support and high-quality teaching that they experience. Teachers support students and apprentices exceptionally well to achieve their ambitions, and a very high proportion move on to positive destinations.”

Staff and students at City of Sunderland College celebrating their 2024 A Level results. | Sunderland College

Inspectors also praised the college’s enhanced curriculum and enrichment provision.

Ms Firth said: “Leaders and staff have created an innovative ‘enhanced curriculum’ to help students become responsible and respectful citizens.

“Students and apprentices benefit from an extensive range of activities to develop their understanding of social responsibility and engage actively with their local community.

“Students and apprentices have access to a wealth of enrichment activities to develop their personal skills and prepare them for the world of work.

“To develop their interests and talents, independence and self-confidence, they are provided with opportunities to go on a wide range of trips and visits, including overseas.

“Sports students accessed the Turing Scheme to travel to Miami, where they gained useful experience from visiting other colleges’ sporting events.”

The report also commended the college for its high expectations in relation to student attendance and punctuality and the “high quality” careers advice and guidance students receive.

The inspection team were so impressed with the College’s provision for students that some were moved to tears.

Ellen Thinnesen, Chief Executive of Education Partnership North East, of which Sunderland is a member, said: “I can with all certainty say, our achievements are the product of many great people, who are deeply passionate for the North East and the local communities served by our colleges.

“Firstly, to our people, our inspiring workforce, today’s success is the product of your hard work, your determination, self-belief and courage.

“To see inspectors moved to tears at the life-changing work you deliver every day, was simply remarkable.

“To civic, employer and community partners who are part of our rich and diverse ecosystem, it really does take a community.

“You have enabled all our colleges to aim high, reach beyond our immediate boundaries and to make an outstanding difference.

“Thank you.”

The college’s leadership team were praised for the “exceptionally comprehensive overview of the quality of the education and training that they provide”.

The college’s governing body were also described as “highly effective”.

Chair of Governors, James Stuart, said: “This is a fantastic recognition for the combined efforts and dedication of everyone across the college group in achieving our ambitious vision.

“The Governors are extremely proud of the journey we have been on and the role everyone has played to position the group as a leading provider of further and higher education now and into the future.”

The Education Partnership North East also includes Northumberland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form College, which were also judged to be outstanding in all areas.

The colleges were judged on the quality of education, provision for young people, adult education, apprenticeships, provision for students with special education needs, behaviours and attitudes, personal development and leadership.