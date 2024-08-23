Christ's College celebrates the GCSE success of all its pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and students at Christ’s College have been celebrating the school’s GCSE success, including students for whom English is not their first language.

Two of the school’s top performing pupils were head boy Joshua Hardy and head girl Annabelle Higgins.

Head boy Joshua Hardy and head girl Annabelle Higgins. | Christ's College

Annabelle was the highest performing student in the school with 80 per cent of her grades being 8s and 9s.

Principal Julie Normanton said: “Joshua and Annabelle have been amazing ambassadors for Christ’s College, juggling their student leadership responsibilities alongside academic studies.

“We are immensely proud of our student leaders and know that they will continue to be successful, with their fantastic work ethic and strong character.”

Mrs Normanton was particularly proud of the performance of pupils for whom English is not their first language.

Favour Ekhatour, Favour Etchie, Stephanie Eboh, Victoria Gana and David Ilogbelu moved to the UK from Nigeria after GCSE courses had begun, with some having only six months until their first exam.

Christ's College students have been celebrating their GCSE success. | Christ's College.

Despite this, between them they secured a total of 40 GCSE grades, with a 100 per cent pass rate, and 15 grades at 7 or higher.

A further group of students for whom English is not their family’s first language achieved 40 GCSE grades, with 65 per cent above grade 4 and just under half of the grades above grade 5.

Mrs Normanton said: “We recognise that many young people face significant challenges in life, which can be a barrier to academic success.

“Between them, this group of students have overcome health battles, bereavement and loss and moving into the UK just months before the first GCSE exam.

“Their results are a testament to their courage, resilience and determination.”

While it’s those students who attain the top grades which often grab the headlines on GCSE results day, each student has their own personal targets based on previous academic attainment and it’s the progress schools make with all their pupils which is the national benchmark on which they will ultimately be judged.

Annabelle and Joshua, along with Daniel Clark, Elliot Edmundson, Frankie Murray, Jaycee Smith, Martha Thompson, Oceanne Jobet, Ruby Greenhalgh-Ditch and Sienna Ciaraldi were all celebrated for achieving a progress score of one.

This means that, on average, they performed a whole grade better than expected in every subject.

Ms Normanton added: “We talk to students regularly about striving for personal best, and these students are an excellent example of what that looks like.”