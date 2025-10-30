Choir sing their hearts out to raise money for Sunderland primary school

A local choir have taken part in a singing marathon to raise nearly £700 to boost the music curriculum at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School.

The Ryhope Choir, which meets weekly at St Paul’s Church, took part in the four-hour singathon to raise funds for the school, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

Members of the choir present the cheque to the school. | Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

Ryhope Choir members Joyce Reid, Peter Gibson and Richard Stores attended the school’s recent celebration assembly to present them with a cheque for £670 .

As part of the assembly, the primary school’s own choir performed for the guests as a special thank you.

Executive headteacher Jane Ward said: “We extend our huge thanks to Ryhope Choir who sang their hearts out and raised an amazing £670 which they have very kindly donated to our school. We are so grateful and will use this money towards the cost of enhancing our music curriculum.

“This was a wonderful gesture and it is very much appreciated by all the children and staff at St Patrick’s. We are so grateful to the community of Ryhope coming together to support our young learners.”