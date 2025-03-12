Children's Services in Sunderland rated outstanding by Ofsted

Children’s Services in Sunderland have been judged as continuing to be outstanding following the latest inspection by Ofsted.

Together for Children (TfC) provide services for children, young people and families on behalf of the City Council.

At the last inspection in 2021, Sunderland's children's services were the first in the country to make the leap from an 'inadequate' Ofsted rating to 'outstanding' and this latest inspection has confirmed the provision continues to be outstanding.

The Together for Children team celebrate the outstanding judgement. | TfC

The inspection judged the three categories ‘impact of leaders on social work practice with children and families’, ‘progress of children who need help and protection’, and ‘experiences and progress of children in care’ all to be outstanding.

The experiences and progress of care leavers was judged to be good, with an overall judgement of outstanding.

The report highlighted how “most cared for children live in homes where they are thriving” and how “disabled children in care receive high-quality, bespoke care and consideration from trained staff who provide for their individual needs”.

Inspectors also described how “children and their families receive a very strong early help” and how “workers are skilled at quickly establishing trusting relationships with children and their families.

The report also identified the role of senior leaders who “have continued to deliver their responsibilities to children and their families exceptionally well” and as a result have “improved practice and children’s outcomes and experiences further since the last inspection”.

Inspectors spoke in glowing terms about TfC’s outstanding work with other agencies, the recognition of diversity, the tracking of children missing school, and the swift response to 16 and 17-year-olds presenting as homeless.

In terms of young people’s care experiences, inspectors said: "There is a real emphasis in Sunderland on engagement with children and young people.

“Social workers know their cared for children exceptionally well and nurture trusting and warm relationships with them as a foundation for supporting them through their care experience and beyond.

“Children are encouraged at their own pace to share their views on the support that would make a difference in their lives."

Ofsted noted how TfC’s workforce stability is “exceptionally strong” with a healthy distribution of experience levels among all staff as well as how staff were enthusiastic, and professional development is promoted and supported.

Summing up their findings, the inspection team said: “What has been seen consistently throughout this inspection, across all service areas, is the unstinting focus on doing what is right for children.

“Staff speak about young people with warmth and care, and they go the extra mile to ensure that young people know that they are cared for and cared about."

Simon Marshall briefing staff on the Ofsted 'outstanding' rating. | TfC

After being informed of the judgement, Simon Marshall, TfC's Chief Executive and the lead for children's services, said: "I would like to thank all the team members of TfC who continue to work with our city's children, young people and families. It's everybody's professionalism, diligence, and caring outlooks that are helping so many others.

"It's pleasing to see Ofsted noting all these good and outstanding aspects of our work from the hundreds and indeed thousands of tasks and actions that are taken every day across TfC.

"One aspect of the report that Ofsted mention several times is how much focus we all pay on listening to children and showing that they are cared for, supported and considered. This is such a key part of our day-to-day work and I'm so pleased that Ofsted recognises how important it is to all of us.

"As with all inspections, there are lessons, and Ofsted found three areas for improvement. Senior leaders were already aware of these and have meaningful and active plans in place to address this small number of shortfalls.

"Overall, we can be very proud that Ofsted recognise all the positive change that we are continuing to bring to so many children and young people across our city."

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Child Poverty and Skills, Councillor Michael Butler has also welcomed the inspection report and its findings.

Cllr Butler said: "As the inspectors recognise, everyone in Together for Children truly does care about and work to achieve the very best for our city's children and young people. Ofsted highlights how at the last inspection in 2021 children's services were 'outstanding' and since then not only has this been maintained but services continue to improve.

“We have a ‘good’ rating too for the experiences and progress of care leavers and we are driving that forward by working with employers to help make more apprenticeships and training opportunities available. We want to see barriers broken down so care leavers can access more opportunities in education and employment.

"The professionalism and dedication of work by TfC and its staff to get the very best for everyone is continually recognised, applauded, thanked and praised by inspectors.

“Importantly, they recognise, how the voices and feedback of children and young people are all very much part of decision-making. As a city, we can be very proud of this commitment and dedication from everyone at TfC to get the very best for everyone."