Watch as Sunderland children learn how to have healthy minds and bodies at Sports and Wellbeing event
Rock climbing, gladiator bouts and a military assault course were just some of the activities for children at Richard Avenue Primary School to enjoy as part of the school’s Sports and Wellbeing Week.
The week culminated in a whole school event which also included an opportunity to take part in football coaching, dance and a range of inflatable activities.
PE lead and sports coach Simon Spoors said: “Children’s health and wellbeing and being fit and active is a key part of the school’s focus.
“The children have really enjoyed the event and it instills the foundation blocks for them to go on to be healthy individuals in secondary school and in adulthood.”
As part of the week’s events, there has also been a focus on children’s mental health.
Wellbeing Lead at the school, Tracey Ellis, said: “We have had the Worry Wizard in school who has been speaking with the younger children about how to manage their feelings and with all the children about how to manage their emotions.
“Looking after your mental health is a massive thing at this school and is even more important for the children after the impacts of Covid.”
The activity day was certainly a big hit with the students.
Year 6 pupil Lexi Nellis said: “I really enjoyed the climbing wall. I was scared at first but doing it helped me overcome my fears.
“It’s really important to keep fit and my favourite sport is basketball.”
Year 5 pupil Nasom Miah, 10, said: “My favourite activity was the inflatable running challenge. I also found it useful to learn about how to deal with my emotions.”
Classmate Riyadh Ahmed added: “I like to keep fit and active and I enjoyed the football and the gladiator challenge.”
Headteacher Claire McKinney said health and wellbeing is one of the school’s “big priorities”.
She said: “We know the impact a sedentary lifestyle can have on mental health. The opportunities that children are give this week to try different activities can often lead to a pathway of following up on that particular sport or interest.
“Today is all about having a go at something which may be new to a child and this is part of our ambition at Richard Avenue.”