The week culminated in a whole school event which also included an opportunity to take part in football coaching, dance and a range of inflatable activities.

PE lead and sports coach Simon Spoors said: “Children’s health and wellbeing and being fit and active is a key part of the school’s focus.

“The children have really enjoyed the event and it instills the foundation blocks for them to go on to be healthy individuals in secondary school and in adulthood.”

Children taking part in the gladiator challenge as part of Sports and Wellbeing Week.

As part of the week’s events, there has also been a focus on children’s mental health.

Wellbeing Lead at the school, Tracey Ellis, said: “We have had the Worry Wizard in school who has been speaking with the younger children about how to manage their feelings and with all the children about how to manage their emotions.

“Looking after your mental health is a massive thing at this school and is even more important for the children after the impacts of Covid.”

The activity day was certainly a big hit with the students.

Pupils put their skills to the test on the climbing wall.

Year 6 pupil Lexi Nellis said: “I really enjoyed the climbing wall. I was scared at first but doing it helped me overcome my fears.

“It’s really important to keep fit and my favourite sport is basketball.”

Year 5 pupil Nasom Miah, 10, said: “My favourite activity was the inflatable running challenge. I also found it useful to learn about how to deal with my emotions.”

Classmate Riyadh Ahmed added: “I like to keep fit and active and I enjoyed the football and the gladiator challenge.”

One pupil shows off their acrobatic skills.

Headteacher Claire McKinney said health and wellbeing is one of the school’s “big priorities”.

She said: “We know the impact a sedentary lifestyle can have on mental health. The opportunities that children are give this week to try different activities can often lead to a pathway of following up on that particular sport or interest.