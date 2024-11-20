Staff ‘continually strive to provide an excellent education to every pupil who attends Benedict Biscop’ - that was the verdict of Ofsted inspectors.

Pupils thrive in an ambitious learning atmosphere and show great enthusiasm for their learning, Ofsted inspectors discovered at Benedict Biscop CE Academy. They awarded the school, part of Northern Lights Learning Trust, an ‘Outstanding’ judgement in all areas.

This rare, ultimate accolade in school inspection was made after a two-day visit last month. Inspectors said the Sunderland primary school removes barriers to learning for all pupils, including disadvantaged pupils, which mean they benefit from the ambitious curriculum and staff expertise. “As a result, pupils achieve exceptionally well,” declares the report.

“The school has carefully designed a language-rich and stimulating environment in the early years. The experiences and activities promote children’s creativity, social skills and emotional development,” says the report.

“Children have a phenomenal start to their education in this school.”

Headteacher Sarah Armstrong said: “The report is testimony to the tremendous teamwork of our school community and reveals how everyone plays their part well. Our children, parents, staff and governors are so passionate about Benedict Biscop and it is a real privilege to be its headteacher.”

Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary and the mutual respect children show to each other is evident during lessons and playtimes, the report states. Pupils are valued and are constantly motivated to contribute positively to their school and wider community.

Subject knowledge and expertise of staff are impressive and this is continuously enhanced by the high-quality professional development they receive from the trust.

The report ends by stating that: “There is a strong, united vision shared across the school. Leaders are deeply committed to providing a high-quality education for all pupils. Their strategic focus on continuous improvement is evident in all areas. Staff are valued and supported. Governors and trustees play an active role in championing the school’s vision and maintaining high standards.

“They continually strive to provide an excellent education to every pupil who attends Benedict Biscop.”

Jo Heaton OBE, Chief Executive of Northern Lights Learning Trust said: “We are delighted with Benedict Biscop’s Ofsted report and judgment, which demonstrates the high standards of inclusive provision our school ensures every child receives. I am pleased the continued hard work by everyone involved across the school and the Trust has been recognised.

“It is lovely to see our schools receive high praise from Ofsted for exemplary work. Our motivation is always our children and ensuring our staff are able to provide the best for them. It is a delight to see this recognised in Benedict Biscop.”

Northern Lights Learning Trust currently comprises nine schools – six primary and three secondary – across Tees Valley and Wearside. Schools in the Trust are Benedict Biscop CE Academy, Grange Primary, Hart Primary, Holley Park, Ian Ramsey CE Academy, St Aidan's CE Academy, St Helen’s, St Peter's CE Elwick and Venerable Bede CE Academy. Dame Dorothy Primary School in Sunderland is set to join the Trust in the New Year.

Nearby secondary school Venerable Bede CE Academy is also part of Northern Lights and receives into Year 7 many pupils from Benedict Biscop. Venerable Bede has just received its own school inspection, the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools report, which declares that: “people’s lives are transformed” at the school.