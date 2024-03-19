Children from Seaham primary school in the medals at County Swimming Finals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children from St Mary Magdalen’s Catholic Primary School in Seaham are celebrating taking a bronze medal in the Durham County Finals Key Stage 2 Swimming Gala.

Children from St Mary Magdalen’s Catholic Primary School with their bronze medals.

The school's Year 6 pupils entered the competition after winning the Easington School Sports Partnership swimming competition.

Taking part in the County Finals was Year 6 pupil Nathan Shaw.

Nathan, 11, said: "At first I was a little nervous but then I became really excited. We did really well and worked as a team - it was so much fun."

Team mate Amelia Charlton, 11, added: "I loved cheering each other on as we raced. It was great to be part of the team."

The school is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.