Children from Seaham primary school in the medals at County Swimming Finals
Children from St Mary Magdalen’s Catholic Primary School in Seaham are celebrating taking a bronze medal in the Durham County Finals Key Stage 2 Swimming Gala.
The school's Year 6 pupils entered the competition after winning the Easington School Sports Partnership swimming competition.
Taking part in the County Finals was Year 6 pupil Nathan Shaw.
Nathan, 11, said: "At first I was a little nervous but then I became really excited. We did really well and worked as a team - it was so much fun."
Team mate Amelia Charlton, 11, added: "I loved cheering each other on as we raced. It was great to be part of the team."
The school is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.
Headteacher Andrea Goodwin said: “The children have been fantastic ambassadors for our school, representing us at the County Finals. We are all proud of what they have achieved together.”
