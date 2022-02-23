The event was organised by the Young Asian Voices (YAV) Community Group but was open to all children and youngsters in Sunderland.

Children could take part in a range of games and sports including tennis, badminton, football, table tennis, cricket, softball, volleyball and hula hooping while teenagers were able to participate in a football tournament to win the Partnership Cup.

Older children and youngsters could also find out more about careers and training opportunities by visiting stalls from organisations including the the Army, Northumbria Police and Sunderland College.

Sunderland ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) were also on-hand for anyone interested in enrolling on a course to develop English language skills.

YAV manager Kumareswaradas Ramanthas said: “This event is about embracing and valuing diversity and bringing people together through sport. It’s about bringing people together to celebrate integration within the city of Sunderland.

"It’s an opportunity to showcase the facilities available at the Beacon of Light while bringing different parts of the community together to participate in sporting activities, learn about services and opportunities in and around Sunderland, have fun and meet different people."

The Beacon of Light, the home of SAFC’s official charity The Foundation of Light, along with the medium of sport was chosen an ideal vehicle to engage children and young people from all different backgrounds.

YAV chairman Dr Paul Andrew said: “When we started YAV 26 years ago we came from a history of a lot of challenges and we have now developed a range of opportunities to bring communities together.

“Sport and the football club has always been a great hook to bring people together. It’s very important that as a city we embrace multiculturalism and it’s strengthening in Sunderland all the time.

"YAV has always been about empowering us as individuals through sport and it is through sport that communities can come together and get to know each other and this is really helping an understanding of diversity across the city.”

It’s a message which certainly seems to have been embraced by the children enjoying the event.

Tehzeeb Islam, nine, who attends Richard Avenue Primary School, said: “I had lots of fun doing the hula hoops. It was good to get everyone together from all different backgrounds.”

Classmate Izyan Khan, 10, added: “I’ve really enjoyed today, particularly the penalty shoot out. I have lots of friends at school from different backgrounds and I think it is good that we are all different.”

The event was organised in conjunction with Sunderland City Council.

The Council’s Partnership Manager, Jessica May, said: “Today was about bringing different parts of the community together from all different backgrounds to share an experience in a safe environment where people can engage.”

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller said: "This event is about encouraging partnership working and helping to deliver more community cohesion and integration across our city and the message that everyone is welcome."

