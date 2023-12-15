'The most important thing for me was the relationships developed between the children and the residents'

It was a case of age really does have no barriers as children from West Rainton Primary School teamed up with residents from Springfield Lodge Care Home to put on a collaborative nativity performance - and the BBC cameras were there to film it.

After hearing about the inter-generational project, long running show Songs of Praise captured the performance at St Mary's Church and it will be screened this Sunday (December 17) in a special episode about the ‘Joy of Christmas’.

The nativity production which will be screened this Sunday by the BBC as part of Songs of Praise.

The episode will feature the nativity play as an innovative way to combat loneliness and spread joy within the community at Christmas time.

As is tradition in a nativity performance, the primary school pupils took on the main roles in the play with the residents providing narration, supported by the children.

One of those taking part was Year 6 pupil, Molly Scott.

Molly, 10, said: “I really enjoyed it and it made me happy to see the residents happy. It’s really exciting to know the performance is going to be shown on Songs of praise - it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I’m planning on watching it with my family.”

Classmate Owen Griggs, 10, added: “It was really good and working with the residents was a lot of fun. They all seemed really happy.

“I can’t wait to see it on TV. My grandparents are coming to our house and we are all going to watch it together.”

Songs of Praise was originally going to capture the performance in 2020, but it was curtailed due to Covid.

This is the first year since then that care homes have been completely free of restrictions and fortunately the BBC had remained in touch and wanted to make performance part of this year’s festive show.

Headteacher Alison McDonough said: "It's fantastic that this production is going to be screened on national television and I'm so pleased that the BBC stayed in touch after initial plans were cancelled due to Covid."

The children have been visiting the care home as part of a wider inter-generational project to support residents living with dementia, and Mrs McDonough has seen firsthand the benefits the initiative has had for all those involved.

She said: "It was a little bit daunting for the children the first time they went into the care home but the pupils and the residents have all had a lot of fun and really enjoyed the project.

"Inter-generational projects like this are so important as they dispel myths any of the children may have about older people.

"While the nativity performance was the great, the most important thing for me was the relationships developed between the children and the residents."