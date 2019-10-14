Caring schools give something back to the community by helping Sunderland Foodbank
Schools are preparing for their latest foodbank collection as they continue “giving something back to the community”.
The five schools comprising Sunderland’s Inspire Multi Academy Trust have urged staff, pupils and their families to support their campaign in aid of Sunderland Foodbank.
From Monday, October 21, donations will be collected at Farringdon, New Penshaw, Burnside, Fatfield and Plains Farm primaries during the final week of the current half-term.
It will the second time the schools have held their appeal after a foodbank van was left “bulging at the seams” during the summer term.
The idea was initially hatched by Plains Farm Academy, in Tudor Grove, Plains Farm, which began its own collections on the last Friday of every month as part of well-being days.
The school has since formed a partnership with the foodbank and visited its premises, in Coronation Street, in the city’s East End, to learn more about its work.
Plains Farm headteacher Lesley Cassidy said: “It is all about the school giving something back to the community.
“Some of the parents here access the services at the foodbank as do parents at other schools within our trust.
“We have also visited the foodbank to learn about its work and so that the children understand that the people who use it are no different to anyone else.”
September’s collection at Plains Farm meant the foodbank was able to provide 132 meals for its users.
The first trust-wide appeal provided enough donations for 734 meals.
A grateful Jo Gordon, from the foodbank, said: “The work they have done is fantastic.
“When they had the day across all the schools in the trust, it filled our van. What they have all done has really made a difference.”
Sunderland Foodbank, part of the Trussell Trust group of foodbanks nationwide, was founded by churches and community groups in 2017.
Donations can be dropped off at the Sunderland Foodbank Foodstore, 90 Coronation Street, from Mondays-Fridays between 9.15am-1.30pm or at Sunderland Minster, Asda Grangetown, Asda Seaham, Morrisons Seaburn and Sainsbury’s Fulwell.
Items currently needed include tinned fruit, tinned tomatoes, instant mashed potato and coffee.
Further details are also available from (0191) 5437191 or by logging on to www.sunderland.foodbank.org.uk