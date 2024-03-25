Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children and youngsters across the city have been recognised for their outstanding achievements and talents at the annual Sunderland Young Achievers Awards.

The ceremony took place earlier this month (March) at Rainton Meadows Arena and recognised the exploits of children and young people in the city aged between 8 and 18 or up to 25 for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The awards were open to individuals and groups, recognising their "bravery, talent and positive contributions to their communities".

The overall winner was Molly Mackings, 17, who was recognised for her work as a carer, looking after her mother Tara who has Multiple Sclerosis as well as her brother and another member of her family who has a disability.

She also now volunteers as a carer to support other people with disabilities in her local community.

Commenting on Molly's award, mum Tara said: "I am incredibly proud of all Molly has achieved. She also supports her younger brother Jack, 14, who is autistic, whilst studying full-time to be a veterinary nurse at Kirkley Hall College, which is an hour away from home.

"From being young, she has always been so passionate about putting others first, even in secondary school she collected winter coats for the homeless.

"I am incredibly proud of Molly and the young woman she has become, because without her I could not be me. To have her beside me helping other families who need support fills my heart with so much pride as her mother."

The prestigious event was attended by the City Council's Cabinet Member for Children, Learning and Skills, Councillor Linda Williams.

Cllr Williams said: "It was a lovely evening and fantastic to see so many young people who have faced adversity in their lives going on to be successful.

"Young people can often be portrayed in a negative light and it was nice to see children and young people being shown in a positive way.

"Molly is such a powerful young lady and it's so inspirational to see how she is supporting her family."

Other winners included Isaac Bates who received the Health and Wellbeing award after "turning himself around" following being excluded from his previous school.

Cared for youngster Lincoln Conlon, who has "faced so much adversity in his life", took the Youth Voice award, whilst Eli Gibson received the Personal Growth award.

Anya Marshall received the Young Environmental Champion award for her sterling conservation work as a member of The Environmental, Green and Sustainable (EGS) young people's group.