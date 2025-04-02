Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Youngsters from Southmoor Academy will be heading off to Kenya this summer on a trip of a lifetime to support rural communities in the developing country with initiatives including helping to build a new school, constructing houses and ensuring young girls don’t suffer from period poverty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nineteen Year 11, 12, and 13 students will be heading out to the east African country on a four week charity expedition on July 10, where they will be visiting rural communities around Mombasa, Tsavo, Nairobi and Muhaka.

The Southmoor Academy youngsters taking part in the expedition. | Southmoor Academy

The teenagers will be constructing the brickworks for a local school, as well as housing and other important infra-structure developments to improve the standard of living in the Kenyan villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also be helping to look after farm animals, including worming goats, and supporting conservation projects including building fencing to prevent elephants wondering onto farmland and coming into conflict with people.

As part of their mission, the students will also be taking stationary into local schools and providing sanitary products for young girls, with period poverty currently resulting in girls on average missing three months of schooling every year in Kenya.

Charlie Scarratt, 17, said: “For me it’s not just about the trip, but about helping local people. I’m really looking forward to helping to build the school, as well as people’s homes.”

Rebecca O’donnell, 16 said: “I’m most looking forward to supporting the conservation work. I’m also looking forward to meeting the local people to see how their lives compare to ours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a sentiment shared by fellow Year 11 student, George Cowley, 16, who added: “I’m looking forward to helping the local people with building the school as well as learning about the local culture.”

Some of the locations the youngsters will be visiting. | Southmoor Academy

To raise £90,000 to cover the costs of the project, the teenagers have organised and taken part in an array of fundraising activities, including a 372 mile bike ride, launching their own biscuit business, car washing and climbing the three Yorkshire Peaks.

Emily Marshall, 16, said: “I raised £1,300 through a race night and I also sold Christmas decorations.”

Year 12 student Poppy Tomlinson added: “I've done car washing, taught dance at my dance school as well as babysitting. I've also done some stalls at my own at my ballet school and I've sold a lot of my old clothes on Vinted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their efforts, the youngsters are still hoping to raise further funds to cover the costs of their equipment and vaccinations as well as purchasing stationary and sanitary products to take out to local schools.

Teacher Amy Clasper, who will also be taking part in the expedition, said: “Stanley Travel have already offered us a coach at a much reduced rate, but any monetary donation to the school trip’s fundraising account or the donation of equipment for the students to use would be amazing.

“As well supporting communities in Kenya, this is going to be a trip of a lifetime for these young people who are going to develop real skills of independence whilst on the expedition.”

Southmoor Academy’s executive headteacher Joanne Maw said: “I could not be more proud of the students who have committed to go to Kenya. Their creativity and entrepreneurial efforts to raise funds have impressed us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This really is a trip of lifetime which will support their own personal growth as well as make a positive difference to the community they are visiting. I can't wait to see and hear all about it when they return.”

The students are taking part in the expedition through Camps International, a global social enterprise charity that creates a “lasting positive impact for our travellers and for the planet”.

The youngsters will also get the chance to take part in a safari and visit the Massai people.

Any companies who feel they can assist with donations of equipment or products to support the communities the students are visiting should contact the school on 0191 594 9991 or by emailing [email protected]