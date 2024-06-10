Northern Counties Builders Federation members at Sunderland College.

Sunderland College played host to some of the most influential construction companies in the North East – highlighting the talent of students about to enter the sector.

The event was organised by the Northern Counties Builders Federation (NCBF) in collaboration with the Faculty of

Construction at Sunderland College.

The event attracted national and regional companies including Kier Group, MGL Construction, Geoffrey Robinson, Classic Masonry, Wates Group, Tilbury Douglas, Bowmer & Kirkland, Compass Developments, Meldrum Construction, BRIMS, NJW Recruitment, McNally &

Thompson, Roberston Construction and Carney Consultancy.

It was one of a number of events the NCBF is holding with colleges across the region, as it mounts a sustained campaign to support the next generation of talent.

Employers viewed the college’s construction facilities, had an opportunity to watch students perfect their trades and learnt about various apprenticeship grants and funding.

Simon Muschamp, faculty director for construction at Sunderland College, said: “It was a pleasure to host the event. It gave us the opportunity to show employers our facilities and see the learners in the workshops.

“We were able to demonstrate the importance of employer engagement in the progression for young people into the construction industry and how pivotal the Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy will be in supporting students gain technical qualifications and secure employment.

“For the industry to thrive, it is key that the main contractors and their supply chains see the importance of providing opportunities for apprenticeships, industry placements and playing an active role in the co-delivery of vocational qualifications within their local colleges.”

The NCBF is a long-established trade association bringing together construction companies and contractors in the North East.

NCBF president Tony Kay, said: “This event with the Faculty of Construction at Sunderland College, attracted a wide range of regional contractors who, despite working in a competitive market, came together to support a common goal – the critical need to attract and

retain the next generation of trades people.