The charity supports some of the most vulnerable children in the North East.

Budding groups of entrepreneurs have raised thousands of pounds to support The Children's Foundation after taking up the £25 challenge to raise funds for the charity.

The first year BA Business student teams took up the challenge of turning the modest sum into cash to donate to the charity's Newcastle headquarters.

The students have raised an impressive £8,865, beating last year's total of £7,792.

Business students have been taking part in the Take £25 challenge.

Fundraising ventures have included raffles, bake sales and most recently, a fundraising fair at the Reg Vardy Centre, St Peter’s Campus, which featured food stalls, lucky dips and a range of carnival games.

Speaking about the challenge, which is sponsored by Enterprise Car Rentals, Business Lecturer Iraa Wimpenny, said: "The Take £25 Challenge is an annual event that is a part of our undergraduate business module.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for our students to develop key business and entrepreneurial skills while having a great impact on our local community through money they raise and the wonderful work of the charity.

“Our business students have truly embraced the challenge and shown what can be achieved with great teamwork in such a short amount of time.

"I have really enjoyed seeing the students develop through the challenge to deliver such fantastic results. There is no doubt that these are the young people to watch."

The students have raised nearly £9,000 for charity.

The Children's Foundation looks to "improve the health and well-being of the most vulnerable and marginalised children and young people in the North East".