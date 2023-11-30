Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Chancellor Emily Sande welcomes new Chancellor Leanne Cahill following the University of Sunderland graduation ceremony at the Stadium of Light. Picture: DAVID WOOD

A new Chancellor has taken over the honorary reins at the University of Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leanne Cahill, CEO of retail company Bravissimo - and a University of Sunderland graduate - has been officially installed as the institution's ceremonial figurehead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She follows in the footsteps of multi-platinum selling singer and songwriter Emeli Sandé MBE,https://www.sunderlandecho.com/education/sunderland-born-emeli-sandes-touching-tribute-to-parents-after-becoming-chancellor-as-pictures-released-of-her-childhood-in-wearside-461938 who served four years in the role.

Leanne Cahill, new Chancellor of the University of Sunderland. Picture: DAVID WOOD

Emeli performed the official handover today, Thursday, November 30, during the University’s Winter Graduation Ceremonies at the Stadium of Light.

Both she and Leanne also received honorary awards during the ceremony in recognition of their inspirational work in different fields of endeavour.