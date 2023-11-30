Bravissimo boss takes over from singer Emeli Sandé as University of Sunderland Chancellor
A new Chancellor has taken over the honorary reins at the University of Sunderland.
Leanne Cahill, CEO of retail company Bravissimo - and a University of Sunderland graduate - has been officially installed as the institution's ceremonial figurehead.
She follows in the footsteps of multi-platinum selling singer and songwriter Emeli Sandé MBE,https://www.sunderlandecho.com/education/sunderland-born-emeli-sandes-touching-tribute-to-parents-after-becoming-chancellor-as-pictures-released-of-her-childhood-in-wearside-461938 who served four years in the role.
Emeli performed the official handover today, Thursday, November 30, during the University’s Winter Graduation Ceremonies at the Stadium of Light.
Both she and Leanne also received honorary awards during the ceremony in recognition of their inspirational work in different fields of endeavour.
Emeli received an Honorary Doctorate of Music, while Leanne has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Business Administration in recognition of her outstanding business career and work in promoting social mobility and inspiring confidence in others.