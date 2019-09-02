Back to school: Where to buy bus passes and how to find your kid's bus stop
It’s that time of the year where the children are heading back to school and while the uniform may be ready to go and lunchboxes are being packed, knowing how they’re going to get there is key.
The new school term begins on Tuesday, September 3, and if your child will be using public transport, it’s best to plan in advance.
What passes are available?
Nexus offer a Pop card for those under 16-years-old for your child to save money.
They also have a School Pass option for those who are expected to travel most days so that they don’t have to pay every time. Children can travel using this pass until 7pm on schooldays.
Where can you buy passes?
Both of the passes are available to apply for on the Nexus website.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
How much do they cost?
A single fare with a Pop card will cost 60p and an all-day ticket costs £1.10.
An annual School Pass costs £213.40 but there are options to buy a pass for terms. A pass from the start of the school year to Friday, December 20 costs £82.50. For the term ending on Friday, April 3 it will cost £66 and for the final term ending Friday, July 17 it would cost £64.90.
How can you keep track?
Nexus have a Live Travel Map online where you and your child can see when the next bus, Metro, train and ferry is due. There is an option to enter the school's name, your postcode and the expected journey time to find real-time travel options.