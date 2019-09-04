We have been loving your back to school pictures.

Back to school: Picture special as Sunderland children start new term

It's been an emotional couple of days across the city as thousands of children across the Sunderland area return to school after the summer break.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 10:16

And proud parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and friends were there to capture all of the action on camera! They are proud as punch, and they could not resist sharing some pictures with us! Here are some of the back to school photographs we have been sent so far – we will add as many as we can as they continue to come in.

1. The big day!

Woody, Ralphy and Blue head off to St Cuthbert's RC School.

Photo: Victoria Mcavoy

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Good luck!

Brendan Taggart ready for Year 1.

Photo: Georgia Punshon

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Camera ready

Beau Isabella is all smiles on her first day back.

Photo: Rebecca

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Ready to learn

Layla, age 10 and her brother Adey, age 4 both going to St Benet's in Fulwell.

Photo: Christina Teasdale

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 7