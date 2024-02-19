Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students from the city's university have won an award for creating a short film about the barriers the deaf community could face in reporting hate crime, with the production now set to be used by Northumbria Police as part of an awareness campaign.

Silent Treatment won the award for the best film at the University's annual film awards. The film follows the story of Xander, a deaf student navigating a new course at university who becomes the victim of hate crime.

Film Production student and Director of Silent Treatment, Shaun Yugendran, alongside the winning trophy.

Performing Arts student Dan Howe, 20, from Durham, who plays Xander, said: “When we won, I was in shock and overwhelmingly happy for our group because we all worked so hard on this project.

"But it felt like a win for the deaf community just as much as our film group.

“It was an absolutely euphoric feeling and I’m so grateful that all of our hard work was rewarded.”

Director of Silent Treatment, 23-year-old Film Production student Shaun Yugendran, from Malaysia, added: “It was a really amazing experience to work on this police project assignment.

“I’m really grateful for the cast and crew who performed so brilliantly, and for others that gave a helping hand in the filming process. To win has been a dream come true.”

Students watching the film productions at the awards night.

The film awards are part of an 11 year partnership between the office of Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner and the University of Sunderland, raising awareness about issues impacting society through films created by final year Screen Performance, Performing Arts and Film Production students.

This year the students were asked by Northumbria Police to look at hate crime and the barriers to reporting it.

All five films were researched, scripted, devised, filmed and acted out by the students.

The productions will now be used to create an awareness film to be used as an educational or training tool for the police and to promote awareness of the barriers to reporting hate crime. Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “A huge focus for my office is changing behaviours and attitudes that lead to harassment and abuse, and a huge part of driving change is education.

"Hate crime is something we all need to come together to tackle, and these films will be very useful tools for Northumbria Police for educating people around hateful attitudes and I hope they will encourage reporting too.

“My office has supported this work for many years now as the students always deliver powerful work – work that can really make a difference raising awareness and bringing people’s experiences to life. My thanks go to all involved.”

Dr Adelle Hulsmeier.

Dr Adelle Hulsmeier, Senior Lecturer in Performing Arts and Programme Leader for Screen Performance at the University, added: “The students once again showed maturity and professionalism in creating sensitive and impactful films that can be used to promote awareness around such a prevalent and important issue.

“We are grateful to our colleagues at Northumbria Police for continuing to support this work. All of the films excelled our expectations, and it was a very close call this year. We are proud of all of the students and congratulate this year's winning film.” Hate crime is any criminal offence motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person's race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity.