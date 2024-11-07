Autistic youngsters have been showcasing their work to military veterans as part of a special remembrance event at Tasker College.

Ahead of Armistice Day the teenagers created a giant display including poems, photographs, poppies and paintings in honour of past generations who fought in both World Wars.

Veterans visit ESPA Tasker College to talk with the students ahead of Armistice Day. | sn

They also made models representing WWI and WWII, brought in photographs of relatives who served in the conflicts, made poppy cupcakes and played a moving rendition of the Last Post.

A member of staff also brought in a range of artefacts including uniforms, artillery, binoculars, cameras and clothing from the both wars.

Rhys Rennard, 19, created a model depicting a scene from the D Day Landings.

He said: “It was really interesting to speak with the veterans. It’s really important to remember the sacrifices made as WWII was one of the most important events in the last century.”

Fellow student Marcus William Kidd, 17, added: “The display includes a photograph of my great grandfather who was in the special air service during WWII.

“I have found it very interesting learning about the wars and it was good to ask the veterans questions.

“It’s important not to forget those who lost their lives and fought in the most important event in history.”

The World Wars' display created by students at Tasker College. | sn

Visiting the college was First Battalion Royal Green Jackets veteran Peter Fenwick who brought his father’s medals from WWII as well as his own medals for serving in Northern Ireland and the Cyprus conflict.

Peter, 74, said: “I was keen to come in and speak with the youngsters. I think the display is great and they asked some really good questions.

“It’s vital everyone - young and old - should remember the sacrifices these veterans made for us.”

Veteran Peter Fenwick and current serving staff sergeant Ian Bell answer the students' questions. | sn

Peter was joined by Staff Sergeant Ian Bell, who has served in the Light Dragoons for the last 27 years.

Ian, who served in conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo, said: “I recently read about the increasing number of young people who don’t know what Armistice Day is about.

“It’s so important we never forget the sacrifices made by those who have served their country.”

The service was organised by learning support assistant Vicki Smith who said: “This is the second year we have done the service and it was great for the students to get a first-hand perspective from current and former soldiers.

“It’s important that students understand the sacrifices which were made to give us the freedom we have today.”

Tasker College provides specialist education provision for young people with Asperger Syndrome, autism and ADHD.