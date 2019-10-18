Applications have opened for Sunderland parents to apply for a primary school place for September 2020
Some Sunderland families may already be dreaming of the October half-term holiday, but others will be looking further to the future with primary school places for next year.
Applications are open now for parents to secure primary school places for September 2020.
If a child's date of birth falls between 01/09/2015 and 31/08/2016, families will need to fill in an application for a primary school place for next September.
The application period began on Monday, September 23 this year - and parents have until Wednesday, January 15 next year to submit their choices.
Those who apply online will receive an email confirmation once their application has been received – and will also get confirmation about a child’s school place sooner than a paper application form.
National Offer Day, when parents will be notified about their child’s school place, lands on Thursday, April 16.