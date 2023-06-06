Apartments plans submitted for historic former Sunderland church building

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for what is described as a ‘Bethesda Church’ in the St Peter’s ward.

The purpose-built church building in Bright Street, which is also known as the Hallgarth Mission, has a long history serving the community as well as links to Sunderland benefactor Sir John Priestman.

It is understood that the building includes kitchen and office spaces together with a hall, meeting rooms and washroom facilities.

Hallgarth Mission, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Under new plans submitted to council officials, the building could receive a new lease of life as residential accommodation.

A planning application states the site is vacant and describes it as a “former mission building”.

Submitted floor plans show how the building would be subdivided if plans were approved, with one apartment situated on each of the building’s ground, first and second floors.

Each apartment would have a similar layout offering two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, as well as living room and kitchen areas.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by July 21, 2023.