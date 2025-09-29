Work has officially begun on a new £42m school building and sports complex for St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, one of the city’s most successful and historic schools.

Friday (September 26) saw the official ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the school’s two brand new three-storey school buildings.

The ground breaking ceremony on St Aidan's Catholic Academy's two new school buildings and sports complex. | Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust

Following handover of the temporary classrooms and completion of demolition works, this milestone marks the start of the construction which is is being carried out by contractor Bowmer + Kirkland.

The school is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust and key individuals from St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, including head boys and girls from various years, and the school’s longest serving member of staff were on hand to mark the occasion.

Glenn Sanderson, CSO of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust said: ‘‘Today marks a proud and exciting moment for our school community.

“Breaking ground on this new build represents not just bricks and mortar, but an investment in our children’s future.

“This new facility will provide a modern, inspiring environment where every pupil can thrive, and it symbolises our commitment to excellence in education for generations to come.’’

Construction of the main teaching block will provide classrooms, an assembly hall and a dining area, with the second building to house a combined sports and sixth form facility.

Externally, the project includes the development of new sports provisions, featuring an all-weather court and two 3G sports pitches.

The site will also incorporate outdoor learning areas, social spaces and secure parking for cars, buses and bicycles.

Funding for the new school buildings has been provided by the Government as part of their £20 billion School Rebuilding Programme.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Every child deserves a safe, high-quality classroom where they can focus on learning.

“After years of neglect, too many children are being taught in school buildings that are in poor condition, and that simply isn't good enough.

“We are thrilled that work has begun at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy on a new school building and sports block that pupils can not only feel proud of, but that meets the needs of all its students now and for future generations.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are investing in the future, delivering rebuilding projects to over 500 schools across England, with an additional 250 more schools to be selected in the next two years.”

With most of the school’s existing buildings dating back to the 1960s, the project will deliver much-needed modernisation of facilities, “significantly enhancing the teaching and learning experience for the 1100 students and staff”.

Ed Besford, Regional Director at Bowmer + Kirkland said: “Bowmer + Kirkland are delighted to have been appointed main contractor on the redevelopment of St Aidan’s Catholic Academy.

“We are incredibly proud to be providing the school and local community with a high-quality, modern learning environment whilst being part of something that makes a lasting difference.”