The head teacher at St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College said he is “proud” to see former student Bridget Phillipson appointed Secretary of State for Education and hopes her success will act as an “inspiration” to current pupils as the school.

The MP for Houghton and Sunderland South had been Shadow Education Secretary, but following Labour’s landslide election victory, Mrs Phillipson has now been appointed as the education secretary in Keir Starmer’s Cabinet.

Growing up in Washington, she attended St Robert of Newminster Catholic School between 1995 and 2003.

Commenting on Mrs Phillipson’s achievement in securing the top job in education, the school’s current headteacher Dean Juric said: “It is always wonderful to hear success stories from our former students.

“Many of those successes may not make the public eye, but in the case of Bridget Phillipson, national attention is now upon her.

“She was clearly destined to go on to great things and as a school community we are very proud to see former students of St Robert's achieving so highly.

“Bridget is a real source of inspiration to students that they can truly succeed in life through hard work and dedication.

“We wish Bridget well at the start of a significant role as Minister for Education in the new Government.”

Following her appointment, Mrs Phillipson wrote to all employees in the education sector workforce.

She pledged to “reset” the relationship between the education sector and Government and vowed to put education “once again at the heart of change and the forefront of national life”.

Unlike Rishi Sunak’s government, in which 63% of the Cabinet were privately educated, 24 out the current 25 Cabinet incumbents received a state school education, including Mrs Phillipson.

Reflecting on her own time growing up in Washington and attending St Robert’s, Mrs Phillipson said: “I grew up on a council street in the North East of England. At that time in the 1980s and early ‘90s, it was a place with many challenges, where far too many children were held back by their background.

“But background should be no barrier to getting on.

“I grew up in a family that knew the value of a good education. I was also fortunate enough to go to great local state schools filled with committed staff who saw the value and worth in each and every one of us.

“I’m so grateful for all the people in my life who nurtured within me a love of learning and the confidence to succeed – I would not be here without them.”

St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College is part of the Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust.

Commenting on Mrs Phillipson’s appointment as Secretary of State for Education, the Trust’s CEO Nick Hurn OBE said: “Bridget is an outstanding individual who has excelled throughout her life.

“We are incredibly proud of the fact she grew up in our local area, attended St Robert’s and returned as our local MP to serve the community she is inextricably linked to with distinction.

“Bridget is driven by her desire to enable all to achieve regardless of their disadvantages whether that be social, economic or academic.

“She is an extremely bright, talented and a highly effective individual and we look forward to the transformational changes she will undoubtedly bring into the education sector over the coming years.

“A delightful person who always takes time to listen to and speak to all. The St Robert’s community are all very proud to be able to say she is one of our own and an inspiration to students for years to come.”

It has been an eventful week for the school’s alumni, with former pupil Jordan Pickford part of the England team to beat the Netherlands and make it through to the European Championship final.