All the key dates as applications set to open for Sunderland primary school places
Securing a place for your son or daughter at your first choice primary school is important to all parents and so it’s vital to get your application submitted in good time.
If your child’s date of birth falls between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022, you will need to apply for a primary school for September 2026.
The opening date for online applications is Monday September 29. The application period runs until Thursday January 15.
If your application is received after January 15, 2026, “it will reduce your chance of being offered your preferred school”.
You should receive an email confirmation once your application has been received.
The same process and application period applies to any parents with children moving from an infant school to a separate junior school.
You can still apply with a paper application form which can be obtained by contacting the City Council’s Life and Family Team.
You will be notified of where you have secured you child’s place on National Offer Day on Thursday April 16.
You can find out more and make your application via the link on Sunderland City Council’s website.