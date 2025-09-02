As children return to the city’s primary schools this week for the start of a new academic year, we’ve collated all the current Ofsted ratings and report cards.

Whilst any schools inspected in the last academic year (2024/25) were not given an overall one word judgement they were given a report card with ratings for the key criteria of quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and Early Years provision.

Schools inspected before the last academic year were given an overall judgement.

Outstanding

Barnwell Academy was judged to be outstanding in all areas. Inspected June 2023.

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy was judged to be outstanding in all areas. Inspected October 2024.

Bernard Gilpin Primary School was judged to be outstanding in all areas. Inspected September 2022.

Bexhill Academy was judged to be outstanding in all areas. Inspected June 2022.

Dubmire Primary was judged as outstanding for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management, and good for personal development and Early Years provision.

Fulwell Junior School was judged to be outstanding in all areas. Inspected March 2022.

Rickleton Primary School was judged to be outstanding in all areas. Inspected June 2025.

St John Boste Catholic Primary School, Washington was judged to be outstanding in all areas. Inspected February 2024.

St Paul's CofE Primary School was judged as outstanding. Inspected April 2025.

Good

Academy 360 was judged as good in all areas. Inspected May 2022.

Albany Village Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected February 2023.

Barmston Village Primary School was judged as good in all areas. Inspected November 2023.

Barnes Infant Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected June 2022.

Barnes Junior School was was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected June 2023.

Biddick Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected November 2024.

Blackfell Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected November 2021.

Broadway Junior School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected October 2023.

Burnside Academy Inspires was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected October 2024.

Castletown Primary School was judged as good in all areas. Inspected March 2022.

Christ’s College was judged as good in all areas. Inspected October 2023.

Diamond Hall Infant Academy was judged as good in all areas. Inspected March 2025.

Diamond Hall Junior Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected March 2022.

Easington Lane Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected October/November 2023.

East Herrington Primary Academy was judged as good in all areas. Inspected October 2022.

East Rainton Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected June 2023.

English Martyrs’ Catholic Primary School, Sunderland was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected February 2025.

Eppleton Academy Primary School was judged as good in all areas. Inspected September 2024.

Farringdon Academy was judged as good in all areas. Inspected March 2022.

Fatfield Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected June 2024.

Fulwell Infant School Academy was judged as good in all areas. Inspected May 2025.

George Washington Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected March 2025.

Gillas Lane Primary Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected June 2024.

Grange Park Primary School was judged to be a good school with outstanding features for behaviour and attitudes and personal development. Inspected November 2023.

Grangetown Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected November 2022.

Grindon Infant School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected November 2021.

Hasting Hill Academy was judged as good in all areas. Inspected December 2023.

Hetton Lyons Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected November 2021.

Hetton Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected February 2024.

Highfield Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected October 2022.

Hill View Infant Academy was judged to be a good school with outstanding personal development. Inspected June 2022.

Hill View Junior Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected January 2025.

Holley Park Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected June 2024.

Hudson Road Primary School was judged to be a good school with outstanding features for behaviour and attitudes and Early Years provision. Inspected May 2023.

Hylton Castle Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected July 2022.

John F Kennedy Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected September 2021.

Lambton Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected July 2024.

Marlborough Primary School was judged as good for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management, and outstanding for personal development and Early Years provision. Inspected March 2025.

Mill Hill Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected January 2024.

New Penshaw Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected June 2024.

New Silksworth Academy Infant continues to be a good school. Inspected July 2024.

New Silksworth Academy Junior was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected July 2024.

Newbottle Primary Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected May 2022.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School, Penshaw was judged as good in all areas. Inspected April 2025.

Oxclose Primary Academy was was judged as good in all areas. Inspected April 2022.

Plains Farm Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected December 2024.

Redby Academy was judged as good in all areas. Inspected March 2023.

Richard Avenue Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected September 2023.

Ryhope Infant School Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected November 2022.

Ryhope Junior School was judged to be a good school. Inspected March 2022.

Seaburn Dene Primary School was judged as good in all areas. Inspected October 2023.

Shiney Row Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected June 2022.

South Hylton Primary Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected September 2021.

Southwick Community Primary School was judged as good in all areas. Inspected June 2022.

Springwell Village Primary School was judged as being a good school. Inspected February 2023.

St Anne’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected November 2022.

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, Washington was judged as good in all areas. Inspected April 2024.

St Benet’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected April/May 2024.

St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland was judged as good for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, and Early Years provision and outstanding for personal development. Inspected September 2024.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland is judged to be a good school. Inspected January 2025.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Washington was judged as good in all areas. Inspected November 2023.

St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School, Silksworth was judged as good in all areas. Inspected November 2022.

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland is judged as a good school. Inspected December 2024.

St Michael’s Catholic Primary School was judged as good in all areas. Inspected May 2022.

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Ryhope was judged as good in all areas. Inspected March 2024.

Thorney Close Primary School was judged as being a good school with outstanding features. Inspected September 2023.

Town End Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected April 2025.

Usworth Colliery Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected January 2025.

Valley Road Academy was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected October 2022.

Wessington Primary School was judged as continuing to be a good school. Inspected November 2023.

Willow Wood Community Primary School was judged to be a good school with outstanding behaviour and attitudes. Inspected June 2023.

There are currently no Sunderland primary schools with requires improvement judgements or report cards.

There are currently no Sunderland primary schools with inadequate judgements or report cards.