All the current Ofsted judgements for Sunderland nurseries inspected this year

Ofsted inspection reports still remain one of the best ways for parents to assess where to send their son or daughter for those vital formative years.
Whilst nurseries and schools are no longer given an overall one world judgement by Ofsted, they are given a report card in which inspectors give a judgement on the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Primary schools which have nurseries are given a judgement grade for Early Years provision which includes nursery age children.
Check out the Ofsted report card judgements for all Sunderland’s nursery settings inspected this year (2025).