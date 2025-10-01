All the current Ofsted judgements for Sunderland nurseries inspected this year

Selecting which early years nursery setting to send your child is a difficult decision for any parent.

Ofsted inspection reports still remain one of the best ways for parents to assess where to send their son or daughter for those vital formative years.

Whilst nurseries and schools are no longer given an overall one world judgement by Ofsted, they are given a report card in which inspectors give a judgement on the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Primary schools which have nurseries are given a judgement grade for Early Years provision which includes nursery age children.

Check out the Ofsted report card judgements for all Sunderland’s nursery settings inspected this year (2025).

1. Sunderland nurseries

Check out the judgements for all the city's nursery providers inspected this year. Photo: Matt Cardy

Kids Planet Ashbrooke was judged by Ofsted to be good in all areas following its inspection in July.

2. Kids Planet Ashbrooke

Kids Planet Ashbrooke was judged by Ofsted to be good in all areas following its inspection in July. | Google Photo: Google

Playology Beach School Souter Lighthouse was judged by Ofsted to be outstanding in all areas following its inspection in June.

3. Playology Beach School Souter Lighthouse

Playology Beach School Souter Lighthouse was judged by Ofsted to be outstanding in all areas following its inspection in June. | National World

Pennywell Early Years Centre was judged by Ofsted to be outstanding in all areas following its inspection in June.

4. Pennywell Early Years Centre

Pennywell Early Years Centre was judged by Ofsted to be outstanding in all areas following its inspection in June. Photo: Google

