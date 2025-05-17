Getting all of their pupils to meet these standards is no mean feat for schools 💪

Primary school performance is often ranked by how many pupils meet a certain level in literacy and numeracy skills

Last year, a little over 50 schools had all of their pupils tested hit this target

They range from tiny village schools to larger city or town schools

All of England’s regions were represented by at least a few high-achieving local schools

Primary schools have a critical job.

They are tasked with setting their young charges up with many of the social, emotional, and academic skills they will need to succeed throughout the rest of their time in education - and in the years beyond.

The Government released its performance figures for state funded primary schools in the 2023/24 school year back in December, highlighting just how successful schools across England’s regions have been at instilling their pupils with some of these basics. The key figure these performance rankings are typically based on is the percentage of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 that year, and met the Government’s expected standards in tests or teacher assessments designed to measure three essential school skills: reading, writing and maths.

We’ve used this data to take a look at the state primary schools across the country that achieved the ultimate goal - having 100% of their pupils meet this important target. It’s an outstanding achievement for any school community, with just over 50 schools claiming this accolade in the most recent academic year.

While many of these schools were smaller, village schools with fewer students to get across the goalposts, some larger city town or city schools also made the list - including one with a class size of more than 130 Year 6 pupils. It is worth noting that some very small schools are also excluded from the official data, to protect the privacy of pupils.

Here are all of the state primary schools which had all of their Year 6 leavers hit this impressive mark last year, by region:

Getting 100% of their pupils to meet these targets is no mean feat | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock/Google)

North West

Broadbottom Church of England Primary School - Broadbottom, Tameside, Greater Manchester

Crawford Village Primary School - Crawford, Lancashire

Peover Superior Endowed Primary School - Over Peover, Cheshire East

Yarlside Academy - Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

North East

Montalbo Nursery & Primary School - Barnard Castle, County Durham

St Leonard's Catholic Primary School - Silksworth, Sunderland

Yorkshire and the Humber

Eppleby Forcett Church of England Primary School - Eppleby, North Yorkshire

Hoylandswaine Primary School - Hoylandswaine, Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Naburn Church of England Primary School - Naburn, North Yorkshire

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Skidby Church of England Primary School - Skidby, East Yorkshire

West Midlands

Dilhorne Endowed CofE Primary School - Dilhorne, Staffordshire

Haughton St Giles CofE Primary Academy - Haughton, Staffordshire

Mappleborough Green CofE Primary School - Mappleborough Green, Warwickshire

Needwood CofE Primary School - Newborough, Staffordshire

St Anne's Catholic Primary School - Streetly, Walsall

St John's Catholic Primary School - Great Haywood, Staffordshire

St Mary's Catholic Primary School - Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire

St Mary's Primary School - Dilwyn, Herefordshire

Woodseaves CE Primary Academy - Woodseaves, Staffordshire

East Midlands

Greatworth Primary School - Greatworth, West Northamptonshire

Helmdon Primary School - Helmdon, West Northamptonshire

John Blow Primary School - Collingham, Nottinghamshire

Longford CofE Primary School - Longford, Derbyshire

Quadring Cowley & Brown's Primary School - Quadring, Lincolnshire

Redhill Primary School - Ockbrook, Derbyshire

Swithland St Leonard's Church of England Primary School - Swithland, Leicestershire

Wessington Primary School - Wessington, Derbyshire

East of England

Ditchingham Church of England Primary Academy - Ditchingham, Norfolk

Harvey Road Primary School - Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire

Little Gaddesden Church of England Primary School - Little Gaddesden, Hertfordshire

St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School - Colchester, Essex

Stambridge Primary School - Stambridge, Essex

Surlingham Primary School - Surlingham, Norfolk

South West

Combe St Nicholas Church of England Primary School - Combe St Nicholas, Somerset

Freshford Church School - Freshford, Somerset

Meysey Hampton Church of England Primary School - Meysey Hampton, Gloucestershire

Stanton St Quintin Primary and Nursery School - Stanton St Quintin, Wiltshire

Stockland Church of England Primary Academy - Stockland, Devon

Temple Guiting Church of England School - Temple Guiting, Gloucestershire

Upottery Primary School - Upottery, Devon

Greater London

Benedict Academy - Mitcham, Merton

Christ Church Primary School - Hampstead, Camden

Hampden Gurney CofE Primary School - Marylebone, Westminster

Simon Marks Jewish Primary School - Hackney

St Mary's Bryanston Square CofE School - Marylebone, Westminster

South East

Hornton Primary School - Hornton, Oxfordshire

Ickford School - Ickford, Buckinghamshire

Longworth Primary School - Longworth, Oxfordshire

Lowbrook Academy - Maidenhead, Berkshire

Preston Candover Church of England Primary School - Preston Candover, Hampshire

South Farnham School - Farnham, Surrey

Stelling Minnis Church of England Primary School - Stelling Minnis, Kent

