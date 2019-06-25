Sunderland University nursery graduation - is your little one pictured?

Adorable pictures from Sunderland University's nursery graduation
A special graduation ceremony was held at St Mary’s Childcare Centre, the University’s on-site nursery, at whicheach child wore a traditional gown.
On hand to pass out the graduation certificates was Sir David Bell KCB, Vice-Chancellor of the University, attending his first ‘mini-grad’ ceremony.
During the afternoon, the children sang songs, and showcased some of the skills they had learned during their time at the nursery, including learning Spanish, French, and English. They were then presented with a certificate and teddy.
Jennifer Boyce, Deputy Childcare Manager at St Mary’s said: “This year’s graduation was a great success and was enjoyed by everyone who came along.
“We are very proud of all the children and want to take this opportunity to wish them lots of luck in the next chapter of their lives.”