A* success for Durham High School

GIRLS at a Durham independent school are celebrating after achieving outstanding A Level results today, (Thursday) with a 25% of grades awarded being an A*.

More than 48 per cent of pupils at Durham High School, based in Durham City, achieved A and A* grades across the board, with more A* success in their Extended Project Qualifications (EPQs). Overall, 82.6 per cent of A Level grades awarded at the school were A*- B. All girls studying Physics, Further Maths and languages received A* - A grades.

Among the students celebrating were Isabella Entwhistle, of Bishop Auckland, who secured four A*s in Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Physics. She will be heading to Edinburgh University to study Chemistry.

Said Isabella: “I’m absolutely shocked and can’t believe it! I’m so excited to be heading to Edinburgh to study Chemistry and I’m so proud of my hard work.”

Durham High School Students with their A level results.

She will be joined at Edinburgh Uni by Esme Thwaites, of Wingate, Durham, who achieved A*s in Fine Art and Maths, an A in French and an A* in her EPQ, and Maria Adam, of Durham, who was awarded four A*s in Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Physics, and will study Mathematical Physics.

Maria added: “I’m also looking forward to Edinburgh! I’m so thrilled with my grades and feel speechless.”

Head Girl Phoebe Flavell, of Consett, also gained excellent results with A* grades in Chemistry and Religious Studies, an A in Maths and A* in her EPQ. Her grades have secured her a place at Nottingham University to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Pheobe, elated with her achievement, said: “I’m very happy to open my results this morning! I’ve been here since nursery and the teachers have been extremely supportive throughout my time here and helped me reach my goals. I’m so grateful to the school.”

Amelia Laybourn, of Consett, also received A grades across the board in Fine Art, Classical Civilisation and English Literature and in her EPQ. She wants to be an architect and will read this Newcastle University.

Amelia was also thrilled with her results today. She said: “I’m completely ecstatic! I never thought I’d be this consistent across the board. I’ve been at Durham High School for 15 years now and the one to one relationships with teachers is something that I’m so thankful for and couldn’t have done without. Both pastorally and academically, the school has been excellent and I’m so excited to start at Newcastle and for my next steps.”

Emmeline Liddle, of Durham, gained A grades in English Literature and History and an A* in Religious Studies to secure her place to study Theology at St Andrew’s University.

Juliette Pepin, of Durham, also had outstanding results with A* grades in French, History and her EPQ and an A in English Literature. She will study English Literature at Edinburgh University.

Another A-class student was Charlotte Ramshaw who gained an A* in English Literature, A grades in Psychology and Religious Studies and an A* in her EPQ, which secured her place at Durham University to study Education Studies and Psychology.

Charlotte added: “I’m so surprised but pleased with myself for all my hard work and for getting to this point! I’ve been at Durham High School since nursery and It’s been the best place for me to grow and progress academically. I’m looking forward to beginning studying Education Studies and Psychology.”

Michelle Hill, Headmistress at Durham High School, said students at the all-girls’ school had made her and the staff so proud.

“They were the most dedicated and diligent year group and have worked so hard to achieve these amazing results,” she said.

“We’re proud of them, not just for their wonderful results, but for the Durham High spirit they’ve adopted, nurturing and supporting each other over the past few years. The individual, support from our expert staff has played a significant role in enabling the girls to thrive and reach these heights. I hope that they enjoy their well-deserved celebrations with their families and friends."