A spring in their step at Ian Ramsey CE Academy

Students and staff at Ian Ramsey CE Academy, Stockton-on-Tees, have started the new school year with an extra spring in their step thanks to excellent GCSE results in the summer.

Significant achievements, which can be interpreted as a “stepping stone to greatness” according to headteacher Donna Park, include:

A 7% increase in the number of students achieving grade 5 or above in both English and Maths.

EBacc results have shown a remarkable improvement, with twice as many students achieving a grade 4 or above in English, Maths, Science, Humanities, and a Modern Foreign Language compared to last year, and three times as many students reaching this standard overall.

The number of students achieving grade 7 or higher in Maths has increased by an impressive 50%.

Students in receipt of pupil premium funding have also made significant gains, with an 8% increase at grade 5+ and a 12% increase at grade 4+ in English and Maths.

"This year’s outcomes highlight what can be achieved when students are supported to aim high and work hard. We are delighted to see so many of our young people achieving their goals and moving on to exciting futures,” said Donna Park.

High achievers at Ian Ramsey CE Academy - Matthew, left, Sammy, centre, and Peter - scored impressive 8s and 9s in their GCSEs and are looking forward to maths and computer science courses at college. Peter passed the time waiting for his results by flying to San Francisco on his own to use his coding skills to help an American charity.

“Despite the ongoing challenges many have faced due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our students have demonstrated exceptional commitment to both their academic studies and personal development. These results reflect not only their perseverance, but also the consistent support and encouragement from our dedicated staff, families, and wider school community. This is a clear example of what we can achieve when we work together.”

Jo Heaton OBE, Chief Executive of Northern Lights Learning Trust, which comprises seven primary and three secondary schools across Wearside and Teesside, including Ian Ramsey CE Academy, said: “We are delighted with the GCSE successes of Year 11.

“Academic success is an important aim for all of our pupils in Northern Lights and we are delighted that our pupils receive a broad education that allows them to experience the breadth of wider curriculum opportunities such as sport, music and drama, alongside attaining academic excellence.”