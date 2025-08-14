A level students celebrate outstanding achievements

Among the top achievers is Hugo Haggerty, who achieved 3 A* grades in Physics, Chemistry and Maths and is set to pursue Theoretical Physics at Durham University. He will be based in St Mary’s and is ‘excited to do his degree’ although the wait for the grades was ‘indescribable’!

Maddie Chape, who secured an impressive A* and 2 A grades in English Literature, French and Spanish is on her way to Oxford University to study French and Spanish. Reflecting on her success Maddie said "I am going to Oxford University, I can't wait to study French and Spanish. I am over the moon with my results: A* in English literature, A in French and A in Spanish."

Benjamin Mulvaney is another shining example of student success, celebrating two A* grades and two As. He is thrilled to be going to Durham University to also study Theoretical Physics. “I am thrilled to have got into Durham, as soon as I found out I got in all the nerves disappeared. I am excited about starting University.”

Leanne Cabanting achieved a superb A*, A*, A in 3D Design, Maths and Physics and will study Architecture at the University of Bath. She shared that she feels a lot of emotion and relief and will celebrate with family this evening.

Adam McKenzie has secured a degree Apprenticeship at PWC in Accountancy and Finance. He remarked, ”I am so relieved that my hard work and effort over the past two years has paid off. Accountancy and Finance is a career that I have always wanted and to do this with one of the big firms in Accountancy is a dream come true”.

Another success story was Leo Merritt, our Head Boy, who is off to Leeds to study Economics. He achieved As in all his subjects: Maths, Economics and Business. ‘Excited’ to be moving onto the next part of his journey Leo said, ‘very excited at what’s to come (and relieved!)’.

A delighted Timothy Xue is off to study Computer Science at Newcastle University after achieving 3 As in Geography, Physics and Maths.

Headteachers Anne-Marie Whitten and Marie Lanaghan praised the efforts of students and staff, saying, “At St Aidan’s and St. Anthony’s Catholic Academies, the belief is that excellence is achieved through dedication, hard work, and a commitment to core values. The students and staff embody this belief every day, striving to reach the pinnacle of academic and personal success. The outstanding results students achieve are not by chance; they are the result of a community that lives and breathes a culture of excellence, supporting each other in climbing to the top of their own mountains.

Our academies offer more than just an education focused on academic achievement. They set the highest expectations for every individual, nurturing a strong sense of moral purpose, personal responsibility, integrity, honesty, and respect for others.

"These core values are the foundation of all aspects of school life at St Aidan’s and St. Anthony’s, ensuring that pupils are not only prepared for exams but are also ready to thrive in the 21st-century world.”

We look forward to showing our wide range of subjects, impressive facilities and enrichment opportunities to a new cohort of students at St. Aidan’s and St. Anthony’s Sixth Form Open evening on Tuesday 14 October 2025.

