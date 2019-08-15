A Level results: Student shares joy after gaining place on first University of Sunderland School of Medicine course
A delighted A level student has spoken of her joy after securing a place on the first medicine course at the University of Sunderland.
Laura Giles, who studied at The Sixth Form at Southmoor Academy, was overwhelmed to discover she had achieved three A* grades in biology, chemistry and art.
The talented student arrived at the sixth form as early as 7.30am to find out she had the results she needed to take up a place at the University of Sunderland School of Medicine.
The facility is the first of its kind on Wearside and Laura will be among the first cohort of students joining the University in September.
She said: “I am over the moon with these results because it has been so hard.
”I struggled so much with exams due to lack of confidence so to pull out three A*s is amazing.
“When I opened my results I thought there must have been a mistake – it’s crazy!
“My mam was gobsmacked and I think it will hit me later on.”
She continued: “These results are something that I didn’t expect to get.
“I am so excited to be studying at the University of Sunderland School of Medicine.
“It is a brand new course and I will be one of only 50 students.
“I wanted to say at home with my family and when I visited the university I just felt comfortable.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Other high achievers at The Sixth Form at Southmoor Academy included Dan Pull, 17, who achieved three As in biology, chemistry and maths, along with a B in German.
He is planning to study veterinary medicine in Nottingham or Edinburgh.
Matthew Walmsley, 18, achieved two As in biology and psychology and a distinction star in sport and physical activity.
He is going to study biology at Durham University.
He said: “I couldn’t eat at all this morning, so to somehow get two As feels really good.”
Chloe Pratt, 18, achieved an A* in maths, and three As in chemistry, physics and extended project.
She will study physics at the University of Manchester with ambitions to pursue a career in research or teaching.
She said: “It has not been easy but it’s worth it.”