A Level results day LIVE: Updates as Sunderland teenagers collect their grades
Hello and welcome to our live blog for Thursday, August 15 as A Level results day arrives for another year.
By Debra Fox
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 05:45
Stick with us for live updates from schools across Sunderland as our reporters and photographers head out to meet you, and find out how you have gotten on after two years of hard work. It’s Debra here holding the fort and bringing you everything you need to know about next steps. Scroll down for updates and get in touch to tell us your results.