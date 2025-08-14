Today is the day students across the North East get their A Level, T Level and Level 3 VTQ (Vocational Related Qualification) results.

The long wait is finally over as many students across the county will discover if their hard work has paid off.

We wish everyone picking up results today good luck and a huge congratulations to all those who get what they have been striving for.

For those who don’t quite get what they hoped, don’t panic we have lots of advice on how to navigate clearing.