A Level Results Day 2025 LIVE: News, results & clearing advice across Sunderland, South Tyneside & Newcastle
The long wait is finally over as many students across the county will discover if their hard work has paid off.
We wish everyone picking up results today good luck and a huge congratulations to all those who get what they have been striving for.
For those who don’t quite get what they hoped, don’t panic we have lots of advice on how to navigate clearing.
Follow our LIVE blog for all the latest results news.
North East A Level Results Day 2025 LIVE: News, results and clearing advice
Key Events
The North East's universities ranked in order of career outcomes
A Levels: The North East's universities ranked - with top subjects and career outcomes
A-level results: a guide for when things don't go to plan
Here’s everything you need to know when navigating clearing or appealing
The best Sunderland schools and colleges to study A Levels
The best Sunderland schools and colleges based on A Level progress scores
Places to get FREE food to celebrate A-level results day
11 places where students can get free or discounted food and drink on results day