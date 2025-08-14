Live

A Level Results Day 2025 LIVE: News, results & clearing advice across Sunderland, South Tyneside & Newcastle

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Metro Group Editor

Published 14th Aug 2025, 01:29 BST
Today is the day students across the North East get their A Level, T Level and Level 3 VTQ (Vocational Related Qualification) results.

The long wait is finally over as many students across the county will discover if their hard work has paid off.

We wish everyone picking up results today good luck and a huge congratulations to all those who get what they have been striving for.

For those who don’t quite get what they hoped, don’t panic we have lots of advice on how to navigate clearing.

Follow our LIVE blog for all the latest results news.

Key Events

01:29 BST

The North East's universities ranked in order of career outcomes

A Levels: The North East's universities ranked - with top subjects and career outcomes

There are five major universities based in England's North Eastplaceholder image
There are five major universities based in England's North East | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock/Google)

https://www.sunderlandecho.com/education/a-levels-north-east-universities-ranked-end-of-exams-near-top-subjects-career-outcomes-5165103

01:25 BST

A-level results: a guide for when things don't go to plan

Here’s everything you need to know when navigating clearing or appealing

Thousands of students will be going through the university clearing process on Thursday (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)placeholder image
Thousands of students will be going through the university clearing process on Thursday (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

https://www.sunderlandecho.com/education/a-level-results-clearing-and-appeal-guide-for-when-things-dont-go-to-plan-5267334

01:22 BST

The best Sunderland schools and colleges to study A Levels

The best Sunderland schools and colleges based on A Level progress scores

Students learn the outcome of their exams on A Level Results day 2025placeholder image
Students learn the outcome of their exams on A Level Results day 2025 | nw

https://www.sunderlandecho.com/education/the-best-sunderland-schools-and-colleges-based-on-a-level-progress-scores-5106337

01:17 BST

Places to get FREE food to celebrate A-level results day

11 places where students can get free or discounted food and drink on results day

A-Levels: Where students can get free or discounted food and drink on results dayplaceholder image
A-Levels: Where students can get free or discounted food and drink on results day | Google Maps / Adobe Stock

https://www.sunderlandecho.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/a-levels-free-food-drink-offers-5270840

