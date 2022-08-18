Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy, in Rackly Way, Whitburn, is celebrating its best ever set of externally examined A-Level results despite the challenges of several lockdowns and home-learning.

Students have gained places at top universities, including Oxbridge.

Principal John Crowe was delighted with the results of an average grade of B and over 26% of grades at A* or A, along with more than 84% at A*-C.

Pupils at Whitburn C of E Academy have been celebrating their A level results.

Mr Crowe and Lee Craggs, Head of Sixth Form said: “Today we are celebrating our best ever set of externally examined A-Level results achieved by a group of young people who have faced so many challenges.

"Despite several lockdowns, home-learning, disruption to social and family lives and missing the experience of sitting GCSE exams, our students have risen to this latest challenge and achieved great things.

"Some of our students faced significant challenges in their personal lives in addition to those we all faced during the pandemic and there are some almost unbelievable examples of resilience and determination.

"Some of our students impressed at interview and were described as "confident but without any arrogance" as they secured apprenticeships with Robson-Laidler, Nissan and Siemens. We congratulate all of our young people on their success and thank our families and our staff for their support through the last two years.”

Student Lucy McKenna is celebrating her brilliant results.

Star students included Marcus Williamson who achieved four A* grades, twins Andrew and Anthony Donkin who both received three Bs and are both off to study professional policing at Northumbria and Naomi Hedley who is set to study at Oxford (Somerville).

Lucy McKenna achieved an A*, A and a B in Biology, History and PE. She is going to study Zoology at Newcastle University.

She said: “I’m really happy, it was harder with lockdown because we were learning online but I think it all worked out in the end.

A level results Day Whitburn C of E Academy with Oliver Pallas.

"Zoology is something I take an interest in, I’m looking forward to starting university.”

Oliver Pallas achieved grades A, B, B in English Literature, English Language and Sociology and is set to study journalism at the University of Sheffield.

He said: “I’m absolutely over the moon, I’m delighted. I love radio, podcasts and writing so I’m really looking forward to starting my course.”