The Sixth Form’s overall pass rate for A-Levels saw 10 subjects including Business, English Literature, Mathematics, Physics and Psychology receiving 100 per cent pass rates.

The number of students receiving A*-C grades also increased by seven per cent on 2019 results.

College Principal Toni Rhodes said: “We are really pleased with the results. There’s always a bit of anxiety on results day, and particularly this year after the impact of the pandemic.

"Our results are better than pre-Covid which I think is an even bigger achievement considering the disruption caused. It’s obviously difficult to do a like for like comparison to the previous two year’s when students didn’t sit external examinations.”

Milo Coates, 18, is set to study History at Newcastle University after attaining a B in English Language, A* in Sociology and a B in History.

He said: “I was okay until I got to college and then I felt really nervous. I’m just pleased I got what I needed.

Milo Coates, 18, with his A-Level exam results. Picture by FRANK REID

“The first year of the pandemic had a big impact on our studies and in January I had to have some time off with Covid.”

Another delighted student, Cadence Boxall, 18, will be studying Media, Communications and Culture at Newcastle University after receiving AAB in Business Studies, Media Studies and Sociology.

She said: “I’m so excited and happy. I’ve had lots of opportunities made available to me at college and the staff and teachers were so motivating.”

The college also has a strong focus on vocational training with many students studying BTECs.

Sunderland College Principal Toni Rhodes was "very pleased" with the college's results. Picture by FRANK REID

Jake Gray, 18, got a distinction***, the equivalent of three A*s, in his Public Services BTEC and is going to study Paramedic Science at the University of Sunderland.

He said: “I was very nervous waiting for my results and I was delighted when I saw I’d done better than expected.”

Great Britain Synchronised Swimming Team member Pru Hubbard, 18, was also delighted after attaining a distinction*** in her BTEC Sports Coaching and Development course.

Students at Sunderland College opening their A-Level exam results. Picture by FRANK REID

She said: “The first year was very stop start due to people getting Covid and being unable to go into schools to coach. I was so proud when I saw my results.”