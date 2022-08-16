A-LEVEL RESULTS 2022: Sunderland University staff to help students who go through Clearing process

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students who have not gained places on their preferred courses will be going through the Clearing process and the University of Sunderland has nearly 200 staff on hand to take calls from school-leavers, offering expert advice as the teenagers look for alternative course options and career paths.

Francesca Carey, Director of Home Student Recruitment at the University, said: “Results day can always feel a bit daunting and students considering a Clearing place will inevitably have lots of questions.

"But students applying this year are the first to sit examinations since 2019, will likely have no prior experience of sitting public exams such as GCSEs, and have worked incredibly hard to catch up with missed education against the backdrop of a pandemic and huge uncertainty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Students this year should be unequivocally proud of their achievements and remember there’s always a range of options available."

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) has predicted a very active and busy Clearing period and Francesca has urged students who may be disappointed not not to despair.

She said: “Here at the University of Sunderland, we have a history of supporting students from all walks of life, including many who have decided to apply later in the UCAS cycle. We also know that admission to university is about much more than grades with many of our programmes using interviews, portfolios, and contextual information to inform decisions.

This week thousands of A Level students will be make critical decisions about their future career paths.

“We will have trained staff available to talk students through their options, including a range of our career-focused courses, and can also book students and their supporters onto our open day to see first-hand what the University has to offer."

For students wishing to discuss their options face-to-face, there will be a drop-in event from 11am to 5pm on Thursday August 18 and 11am to 3pm on Friday August 19 at the Prospect Building on the Sir Tom Cowie Campus.

Visiting the university to get a feel for the setting is recommended by Business and Financial Management student, Ashley Liddle, who enrolled at the University of Sunderland via Clearing.

He said: “When applying through Clearing, I would highly recommend attending open days as it can give you insights into the reality of becoming a student.

Nearly 200 support staff at the University of Sunderland will be on hand to help students through the Clearing process.

“Try not to let finances deter your decision, there’s support available and the financial advisers are very welcoming and happy to discuss individual circumstances.”

Support staff will be on hand to take calls and offer online help from 7.30 am on Thursday while there will also be an online ‘Clearing Explained’ event taking place on the university’s website on August 18 and 19.

Students needing advice can call the university’s Clearing line on 0191 515 3000.

The Clearing system is also available for people who may have not initially applied for a university place or have not received any offers,