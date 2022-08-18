A-LEVEL RESULTS 2022: St Robert of Newminster head ‘thrilled’ after Sixth Form College achieves ‘highest ever’ results
St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College headteacher Dean Juric was “thrilled” after student’s attained the school’s “highest ever” results.
An impressive 30 per cent of students achieved A-Level results of A and A* while 55 per cent attained grades of A*-B, while two thirds of BTEC and T-Level students achieved grades at distinction or above.
A significant number of student have secured places at Russell Group universities, including Oxbridge, with a number of students undertaking prestigious courses such as Medicine, Dentistry and Veterinary Science.
Heateacher Dean Juric said: "We are thrilled for our Year 13 students who have recorded our highest ever attaining examined set of post 16 results. Congratulations on their results and well done for all their hard work and determination during what has been an incredibly difficult past few years for this particular cohort.
"They go on to a wonderful range of university courses, apprenticeships and other employment or training opportunities.”
Students who performed particularly well included Ben Sutcliffe and Megan Lear, who both attained straight A*s, Lily Leonard who scored an A*and two As, Maddy Barrow who got three Bs, Eva McMonigle who achieved straight As, and Lara Everett who got two As and a B.