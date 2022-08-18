A-LEVEL RESULTS 2022: 13 fantastic photographs capturing the joy and anxiety of A-Level results day
It has been a day of nerves and celebration across Sunderland as school-leavers have been collecting their A-Level and BTEC results.
After the disruption of the Covid pandemic, this summer saw students sit external examinations for the first time since 2019, with headteachers unanimous in their praise for the resilience shown by Sunderland’s teenagers to prosper in the face of adversity.
While impossible to compare with the last two year’s teacher assessed results, the majority of schools and colleges have reported an improvement on the pre-Covid results of 2019.
Check out the following 13 photographs which capture the trepidation and joy of A-Level results day.