Teenagers across Sunderland have been collecting their A-Level results.

A-LEVEL RESULTS 2022: 13 fantastic photographs capturing the joy and anxiety of A-Level results day

It has been a day of nerves and celebration across Sunderland as school-leavers have been collecting their A-Level and BTEC results.

By Neil Fatkin
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 5:53 pm

After the disruption of the Covid pandemic, this summer saw students sit external examinations for the first time since 2019, with headteachers unanimous in their praise for the resilience shown by Sunderland’s teenagers to prosper in the face of adversity.

While impossible to compare with the last two year’s teacher assessed results, the majority of schools and colleges have reported an improvement on the pre-Covid results of 2019.

Check out the following 13 photographs which capture the trepidation and joy of A-Level results day.

1. Anxious moments

Students at Sunderland College waiting anxiously for their A-Level exam results. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Day of destiny

Students at Sunderland College opening their A-Level exam results. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Relief

Milo Coates, 18, was relieved to get the results he needed to get onto his History degree course at Newcastle University. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Success in the face of adversity

Pru Hubbard got a distinction* on her Sports Coaching and Development Course, despite seeing her time at Sunderland College disrupted by Covid. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

