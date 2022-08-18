A-LEVEL RESULTS 2022: 13 fantastic photographs capturing the joy and anxiety of A-Level results day

After the disruption of the Covid pandemic, this summer saw students sit external examinations for the first time since 2019, with headteachers unanimous in their praise for the resilience shown by Sunderland’s teenagers to prosper in the face of adversity.

While impossible to compare with the last two year’s teacher assessed results, the majority of schools and colleges have reported an improvement on the pre-Covid results of 2019.

Check out the following 13 photographs which capture the trepidation and joy of A-Level results day.

Undefined: readMore

1. Anxious moments Students at Sunderland College waiting anxiously for their A-Level exam results. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Day of destiny Students at Sunderland College opening their A-Level exam results. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Relief Milo Coates, 18, was relieved to get the results he needed to get onto his History degree course at Newcastle University. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Success in the face of adversity Pru Hubbard got a distinction* on her Sports Coaching and Development Course, despite seeing her time at Sunderland College disrupted by Covid. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales