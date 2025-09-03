Children across Sunderland have been returning to school.placeholder image
26 fabulous photos as Sunderland children return to school

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

With the long summer holidays finally over, this week has seen the city’s children returning to school.

It’s always an exciting time for children - and parents - as pupils don their new uniforms and head back to classes for the new academic year.

And our readers have captured it all on camera. Check out these fab photos as the city’s children returned to school.

Year 2 pupils Everleigh and Leon.

1. Strike a pose

Year 2 pupils Everleigh and Leon. | Submitted Photo: Submitted

Thomas heading to school to start Year 3 and Connor heading into Year 2.

2. Brothers together

Thomas heading to school to start Year 3 and Connor heading into Year 2. | Submitted Photo: Submitted

Shae gives a thumbs up to starting Year 2 whilst another pupil heads into Year 3.

3. Thumbs up

Shae gives a thumbs up to starting Year 2 whilst another pupil heads into Year 3. | Submitted Photo: Submitted

Jason baker (Year 3), Grace Russell (Year 1), and Paige Russell (Year 4) head back to Holy Trinity Church of England Academy.

4. End of summer

Jason baker (Year 3), Grace Russell (Year 1), and Paige Russell (Year 4) head back to Holy Trinity Church of England Academy. | Submitted Photo: Submitted

