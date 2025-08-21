As always, it was an emotional rollercoaster as teenagers arrived at schools across the city to collect those all important results envelopes which marked the culmination of their 11 years at school.
And we were there to catch it all on camera.
Check out these fabulous 23 photographs capturing GCSE results day in Sunderland.
1. GCSE Results Day
Youngsters across Sunderland have been collecting their GCSE results. | Submitted Photo: Submitted
2. The nervous wait
Students outside of St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy nervously wait for their results. | Neil Fatkin Photo: Neil Fatkin
3. The moment of truth
Students from Sandhill View Academy open their all important results envelopes. | Neil Fatkin Photo: Neil Fatkin
4. Emotions run high
It was all too much for one St Anthony's pupil. | Neil Fatkin Photo: Neil Fatkin