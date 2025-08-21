23 fabulous photos capturing the emotional rollercoaster of GCSE results day in Sunderland

There has been tears, cheers, celebrations and commiserations as the city’s youngsters have been collecting their GCSE results.

As always, it was an emotional rollercoaster as teenagers arrived at schools across the city to collect those all important results envelopes which marked the culmination of their 11 years at school.

And we were there to catch it all on camera.

Check out these fabulous 23 photographs capturing GCSE results day in Sunderland.

1. GCSE Results Day

Youngsters across Sunderland have been collecting their GCSE results.

Students outside of St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy nervously wait for their results.

2. The nervous wait

Students outside of St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy nervously wait for their results.

Students from Sandhill View Academy open their all important results envelopes.

3. The moment of truth

Students from Sandhill View Academy open their all important results envelopes.

It was all too much for one St Anthony's pupil.

4. Emotions run high

It was all too much for one St Anthony's pupil.

