There was glitz and glamour by the bucket load as the youngsters arrived in an array of extravagant vehicles to celebrate five years at the school and finishing their GCSEs.
The night was packed with excitement, including a delicious hot buffet, outrageous rounds of Bonkers Bingo, surprise confetti cannons, entertaining student awards, and some seriously competitive dance-offs.
A spokesperson for the school said: “It truly was a magical send-off for an incredible group of young people - a night filled with joy, pride, and memories that will last a lifetime.
“We can’t wait to welcome Year 11 back one last time on GCSE results day in August.”
Checkout the following 22 fab photos as Southmoor pupils enjoyed their Prom Night.
