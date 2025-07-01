22 fabulous photos as Southmoor Academy pupils celebrated their Prom Night at the Stadium of Light

Year 11 pupils from Southmoor Academy have been celebrating their Prom Night at the Stadium of Light.

There was glitz and glamour by the bucket load as the youngsters arrived in an array of extravagant vehicles to celebrate five years at the school and finishing their GCSEs.

The night was packed with excitement, including a delicious hot buffet, outrageous rounds of Bonkers Bingo, surprise confetti cannons, entertaining student awards, and some seriously competitive dance-offs.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It truly was a magical send-off for an incredible group of young people - a night filled with joy, pride, and memories that will last a lifetime.

“We can’t wait to welcome Year 11 back one last time on GCSE results day in August.”

Checkout the following 22 fab photos as Southmoor pupils enjoyed their Prom Night.

Year 11 pupils at Southmoor Academy have been celebrating their prom night.

1. Prom party

Year 11 pupils at Southmoor Academy have been celebrating their prom night.

Year 11 girls arrived at the prom in an array of glamorous dresses.

2. Glamorous dresses

Year 11 girls arrived at the prom in an array of glamorous dresses.

The Year 11 boys arrived smartly dressed in an array of suits.

3. Suited and booted

The Year 11 boys arrived smartly dressed in an array of suits.

There were lots of smiling faces as people arrived at the Stadium of Light.

4. All smiles

There were lots of smiling faces as people arrived at the Stadium of Light.

