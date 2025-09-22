Two Sunderland schools have been targeted by the Government to help drive up standards and to improve performance.

Washington Academy and Trinity Academy New Bridge are two of 23 North East schools being targeted as part of the regional improvement for standards and excellence (RISE) programme.

Trinity Academy New Bridge and Washington Academy have been targeted by the Government's RISE Programme. | National World

Schools targeted for the programme are those identified through Ofsted inspections as having consecutive below Good overall Ofsted judgements and are considered ‘stuck schools’ that “could benefit from targeted support”.

Under the new Ofsted framework, ‘stuck schools’ also includes schools that have been judged as needing attention in leadership and governance and their previous overall Ofsted judgement was below Good.

Washington Academy was judged as inadequate following a full Ofsted inspection in 2019 and as requires improvement following an inspection visits in June 2021 and March 2024.

Washington Academy. | National World

Following a subsequent monitoring visit in February 2025 Ofsted inspectors said: “Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but some aspects of the school need further improvement.”

The school’s most recent Progress 8 score of -0.99 indicates pupils at the school made ‘well below average’ progress compared to pupils of similar pre-assessed ability nationally.

Trinity Academy New Bridge is a special school which “supports learners aged 11-16 who experience social, emotional, and mental health difficulties”.

Trinity Academy New Bridge. | Google

The school was judged by Ofsted as requiring improvement following an inspection in April 2023.

The school was inspected in July this year (2025) under the new Ofsted framework and was issued a report card which was graded requires improvement for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management.

The school was deemed to be good for personal development of pupils.

Both schools will now benefit from guidance from a team of 65 advisers “selected as the best of the best in driving school standards”.

The schools will also have access to the RISE website, designed to “signpost schools to tools and resources that support improvement”.

The targeted North East schools are part of over 350 nationally highlighted for improvement as part of the RISE programme with almost 100,000 pupils identified as being in ‘stuck schools’.

Education Minister, Georgia Gould, said: "Every child deserves a brilliant education – but for too long, stuck schools have been left to struggle alone, sacrificing the opportunities of the next generation.

“This government’s RISE teams are now jump-starting school improvement in all corners of the country, improving attendance, behaviour and learning for over 17,000 children in the North East alone.

“It is great to see the success the teams are having so far, driving high and rising standards as part of our Plan for Change, so that every child can succeed, regardless of their background.”