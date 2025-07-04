The youngsters arrived in style at the Ramside Hall Hotel in an array of luxury cars including a Bentley and a Rolls Royce.

After enjoying their final meal together, the Year 11 boys and girls hit the dance floor for a night never to be forgotten.

A school spokesperson said: “After months of dedication and hard work for their GCSEs, Year 11 students had the chance to celebrate in style at their Prom, held at Ramside Hall Hotel.

“Dressed to impress, they enjoyed an evening filled with dancing, heartfelt speeches, and shared laughter. The event was a memorable send-off for both students and staff, marking the end of an important chapter.

“It was a night of reflection, connection, and celebration and one that captured the spirit of their shared journey. As twilight fell, smiles and stories lit up the room.

“We look forward to seeing Year 11 one last time on Results Day in August, when we’ll celebrate their achievements and look ahead to what’s next.”

1 . Sandhill View Academy Prom Night Sandhill View Academy pupils enjoying their Prom Night. | SHV Photo: SHV Photo Sales

2 . Throwing some shapes The youngsters enjoying themselves on the dance floor. | SHV Photo: SHV Photo Sales

3 . Not a bad way to arrive Two youngsters arrived in a Bentley. | SHV Photo: SHV Photo Sales

4 . Pupil and teacher One Year 11 pupil with head of Year 11 Mrs Clarkson. | SHV Photo: SHV Photo Sales