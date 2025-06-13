Good attendance can lead to good outcomes, even for a school’s very youngest pupils.
A recent Department for Education report found that pupils who attended school nearly every day in Year 6 were 1.3 times more likely to meet the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths compared to pupils who only attended 90-95% of the time. This means missing just 10 days of school cuts their chances by around 25%.
But nationwide, England’s attendance rates leave a lot to be desired. The Government’s latest absence and attendance figures, covering the full 2023/24 school year, show that the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - sits at 7.1%, well above pre-pandemic figures. One in five pupils were also ‘persistently absent’, meaning they missed at least 10% of these half-day sessions.
We’ve taken a look at how schools across Tyne and Wear, including the North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Newcastle, Sunderland, and Gateshead council areas, did last year when it came to their pupils missing class for any reason. Using this data, we have created a league table for parents, featuring the county’s state-funded schools - including infant and junior schools - with the lowest absence rates.
Here were the schools that came out on top:
