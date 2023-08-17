17 pictures capturing the emotional roller-coaster of A Level results day in Sunderland
We have been across the city's schools and colleges to capture the highs and lows of A Level results day.
It has been an emotional day for the city's youngsters with both tears of joy and disappointment as thousands of students across Sunderland headed to schools and colleges to collect their A Level, T Level and BTEC results,
And we were there to catch it all on camera.
Check out the following 17 fabulous photographs of teenagers opening their results.
