News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

17 pictures capturing the emotional roller-coaster of A Level results day in Sunderland

We have been across the city's schools and colleges to capture the highs and lows of A Level results day.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST

It has been an emotional day for the city's youngsters with both tears of joy and disappointment as thousands of students across Sunderland headed to schools and colleges to collect their A Level, T Level and BTEC results,

And we were there to catch it all on camera.

Check out the following 17 fabulous photographs of teenagers opening their results.

Students across the city have been collecting their A Level results.

1. A Level results day.

Students across the city have been collecting their A Level results.

Photo Sales
Whitburn Church of England Academy twins (from left) George and Jonny Holman discover they have the same results in the same subjects.

2. Surely not!

Whitburn Church of England Academy twins (from left) George and Jonny Holman discover they have the same results in the same subjects.

Photo Sales
George and Jonny Holman both received grades A,A, and B and are both going to study Mechanical Engineering and Newcastle University.

3. Proud twins

George and Jonny Holman both received grades A,A, and B and are both going to study Mechanical Engineering and Newcastle University.

Photo Sales
Students arrive at Whitburn Church of England Academy to collect their results.

4. The moment has arrived.

Students arrive at Whitburn Church of England Academy to collect their results.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland