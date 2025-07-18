14 schools in the city are set reduce their carbon footprint whilst saving thousands of pounds on their energy bills thanks to the installation of solar panels on their buildings.

The 14 city schools join 10 schools in Northumberland to benefit from a £700,000 investment to install the solar panels saving a combined total of around £100,000 per year in energy bills.

14 Sunderland schools are set to benefit from having solar panels fitted. | new life church

The funding for the projected has been allocated from the GB Energy’s Mayoral Renewables Fund. The energy saved by the schools will amount to 85 tonnes of CO2 each year, the same as that used by 150 homes.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “We will be investing £700,000 in new solar panels for 24 more schools spread across our region from Easington Lane in the south to Wooler and Kielder in the north.

“I want every child in the North East to have the best environment in which to learn, and solar panels help keep classrooms warm and bright while cutting energy costs. That means schools will have more to spend in other ways, like on breakfast and after school clubs to give kids a better start in life.

“Our investment also means the schools cut the CO2 they use by 85 tonnes, the same amount used as 150 homes. This is all part of my mission to make the North East the home of the green energy revolution.”

The money has been targeted at schools in areas with the greatest social need and those in rural areas, in order to enhance their energy resilience.

Each school benefitting from the scheme will be able to redistribute savings to spend on educational needs.

With many of the selected schools also serving local communities through activities such as breakfast and after school clubs, as well as hosting events, these activities can also benefit through the school’s reduced running costs.

The North East Combined Authority secured the money for schools from Great British Energy, which set up a fund to deliver on the government’s clean energy superpower mission to make working people and their communities better off.

The full list of Sunderland schools to benefit from the new solar panels are listed below.

Barmston Village Primary School Castletown Primary School Easington Lane Primary School Grangetown Primary School Grindon Infant School Grindon Nursery Hudson Road Primary School Hylton Castle Primary School Marlborough Primary School Shiney Row Primary School Southwick Primary School The Link School Wessington Primary School Willow Wood Primary School