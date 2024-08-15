Students across the city have been collecting their A Level results.Students across the city have been collecting their A Level results.
Students across the city have been collecting their A Level results. | SN

14 fabulous photographs capturing the emotional rollercoaster of A Level results day in Sunderland

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 15th Aug 2024, 16:20 BST

It has been an emotional rollercoaster on Wearside as the city’s teenagers have been collecting their A Level results.

As is always the case, there was tension in the air when students arrived at the city’s schools and colleges to collect their examination results.

There were tears of joy, relief and disappointment as youngsters looked to get the grades they needed to get their university or apprenticeship places.

Check out the following 14 fantastic images capturing the emotional rollercoaster of A Level results day in Sunderland.

St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy and St Aidan's Catholic Academy students celebrate their A Level exam success.

1. Jumping for joy

St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy and St Aidan's Catholic Academy students celebrate their A Level exam success. | sn Photo: SN

Sunderland College student Rosie Lawson is off to the University of Oxford.

2. Off to Oxford

Sunderland College student Rosie Lawson is off to the University of Oxford. | National World Photo: National World

Whitburn Academy with pupil Jeevan Kang is happy with his results.

3. All smiles.

Whitburn Academy with pupil Jeevan Kang is happy with his results. | sn Photo: SN

Students at Whitburn Academy have been collecting their A Level results.

4. Happy faces

Students at Whitburn Academy have been collecting their A Level results. | sn Photo: SN

