As is always the case, there was tension in the air when students arrived at the city’s schools and colleges to collect their examination results.

There were tears of joy, relief and disappointment as youngsters looked to get the grades they needed to get their university or apprenticeship places.

Check out the following 14 fantastic images capturing the emotional rollercoaster of A Level results day in Sunderland.

Jumping for joy St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy and St Aidan's Catholic Academy students celebrate their A Level exam success.

Off to Oxford Sunderland College student Rosie Lawson is off to the University of Oxford.

All smiles. Whitburn Academy with pupil Jeevan Kang is happy with his results.

Happy faces Students at Whitburn Academy have been collecting their A Level results.