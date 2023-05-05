13 fantastic photos as Sunderland schoolchildren celebrate Coronation of King Charles III
Children across the city have been celebrating the crowning of King Charles III ahead of tomorrow’s (May 6) Coronation in London.
Despite the inclement weather, schools welcomed parents and guardians to join in an array of colourful events including tea parties, picnics, a talent show and royal themed activities.
Many of the children arrived dressed in national colours, while Union Jacks and red, white and blue balloons and bunting decorated the city’s school buildings.
Check out the following 13 fantastic photographs as Wearside schools and children celebrated this historic event.