News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
Schools across the city have been celebrating the impending Coronation of King Charles III.Schools across the city have been celebrating the impending Coronation of King Charles III.
Schools across the city have been celebrating the impending Coronation of King Charles III.

13 fantastic photos as Sunderland schoolchildren celebrate Coronation of King Charles III

Children across the city have been celebrating the crowning of King Charles III ahead of tomorrow’s (May 6) Coronation in London.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 5th May 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:58 BST

Despite the inclement weather, schools welcomed parents and guardians to join in an array of colourful events including tea parties, picnics, a talent show and royal themed activities.

Many of the children arrived dressed in national colours, while Union Jacks and red, white and blue balloons and bunting decorated the city’s school buildings.

Check out the following 13 fantastic photographs as Wearside schools and children celebrated this historic event.

Undefined: readMore
Children from Plains Farm Academy enjoy a Coronation tea chat with residents from the Village Care Home.

1. A celebration across the ages

Children from Plains Farm Academy enjoy a Coronation tea chat with residents from the Village Care Home. Photo: MIcahel Gant

Photo Sales
Plains Farm Academy pupil Emily Byers serves up cream scones for the residents of the Village Care Home.

2. Cream tea time

Plains Farm Academy pupil Emily Byers serves up cream scones for the residents of the Village Care Home. Photo: Michael Gant

Photo Sales
Hastings Hill Academy pupils with their Coronation lunch boxes.

3. A lunch fit for a king.

Hastings Hill Academy pupils with their Coronation lunch boxes. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Plains Farm Academy pupils Isaac Warrener, Kayden Rose and Jacob Harris show some of the cakes on offer at their Coronation tea party.

4. Serving up a treat

Plains Farm Academy pupils Isaac Warrener, Kayden Rose and Jacob Harris show some of the cakes on offer at their Coronation tea party. Photo: Michael Gant

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SunderlandCoronationLondonWearside