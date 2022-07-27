Loading...
Children enjoying the Active Sunderland Summer Family Fun Day at Herrington Country Park.

13 fabulous photos of Sunderland children having fun in the sun at the Active Sunderland Summer Family Fun Day

Hundreds of children and their families have been enjoying the warm sunny weather at the first Active Sunderland Summer Family Fun Day at Herrington Country Park.

By Neil Fatkin
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:54 pm

Children were able to take part in a range of activities including football, hockey, basketball, swingball and tennis while also trying their hand at new sports such as archery, handball and bocce.

Youngsters could also test their skills of balance and coordination on an assault course.

The event was the first of six taking place during the summer holidays to provide fun-filled free entertainment for children and families while at the same time promoting active healthy lifestyles.

Check out these 13 fabulous photographs of children having free, fun in the sun.

1. A hive of activity

Evelyn and Scarlett Marshall with the Bee Active mascot.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Family fun

Siblings Jodie, Dylan, and Ella Gough having fun at the Active Sunderland Summer family Fun Day.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Good shot

Niamh Wilson, eight, throws her bean bag at the target.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. All smiles

Jacob and Yasmin Johnston were all smiles at the Active Sunderland Summer Family Fun Day.

Photo: Kevin Brady

