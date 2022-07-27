Children were able to take part in a range of activities including football, hockey, basketball, swingball and tennis while also trying their hand at new sports such as archery, handball and bocce.

Youngsters could also test their skills of balance and coordination on an assault course.

The event was the first of six taking place during the summer holidays to provide fun-filled free entertainment for children and families while at the same time promoting active healthy lifestyles.

Check out these 13 fabulous photographs of children having free, fun in the sun.

1. A hive of activity Evelyn and Scarlett Marshall with the Bee Active mascot.

2. Family fun Siblings Jodie, Dylan, and Ella Gough having fun at the Active Sunderland Summer family Fun Day.

3. Good shot Niamh Wilson, eight, throws her bean bag at the target.

4. All smiles Jacob and Yasmin Johnston were all smiles at the Active Sunderland Summer Family Fun Day.